Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise

Delhi NCR weather forecast shows significant relief from the devastating rains that had flooded the region over the past week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has withdrawn all severe weather alerts, with no active weather warnings for Saturday, September 6, 2025.
The Delhi weather today shows partly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine breaking through, marking a departure from the continuous heavy downpours. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32-35°C while minimum temperatures will settle around 25°C. The IMD alert for Delhi indicates only isolated light rain or thundershowers possible during afternoon and evening hours.
Rain prospects in Delhi have significantly diminished, with the weather department forecasting only very light to light precipitation at isolated places. The Delhi NCR weather hourly pattern shows improving conditions throughout Saturday, with wind speeds of 5-10 kmph from the east-northeast direction.
Noida weather today mirrors Delhi's conditions, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 26-33°C. The Gurugram weather today also shows similar improvement, though authorities continue monitoring drainage systems after severe waterlogging earlier this week.
Delhi-NCR Weather Updates
The Delhi rains that caused unprecedented flooding have largely subsided. The Yamuna river level, which had reached a historic 207.33 meters on Wednesday, has begun stabilizing but remains above the danger mark at 205.33 meters. Over 8,000 people were evacuated from flood-prone areas, with many still in relief camps awaiting water level reduction.
Delhi NCR weather alert systems had been on high alert throughout the week, with red and orange warnings issued for extreme rainfall. The IMD had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across South West Delhi, South East Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram, causing massive disruptions.
The Delhi weather IMD forecast for the coming days suggests generally cloudy skies with temperatures gradually rising. Sunday onwards, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 35-36°C, indicating a return to typical September weather patterns.
Delhi Flight Operations
Flight operations at Delhi airport are normalizing after 273 departures were delayed during the peak crisis. Road connectivity is being restored, though several stretches near IGI Airport and Outer Ring Road remain affected by waterlogging.
The dramatic weather change brings relief to residents who faced severe disruptions, including school closures, traffic chaos, and power outages across the NCR region during the monsoon fury