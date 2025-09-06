National

Heavy Rain Triggers Floods Across Jammu And Kashmir, Displacing Residents And Damaging Infrastructure

Flash floods and rising rivers have inundated several districts of Jammu and Kashmir following heavy rainfall over the past days. In Pampore, south of Srinagar, floodwaters surrounded the entry gate of a construction company, while in Srinagar, graves were washed away along the swollen Jhelum river. Army and police personnel have been engaged in rescue and relief operations, assisting residents, nomads and their livestock, and restoring damaged sites such as the Jogi Gate cremation ground in Jammu. In the outskirts of Jammu district, BSF teams have evacuated villagers by helicopter as the Chenab river continues to flow in spate, leaving crops and homes damaged across Budgam, Akhnoor, Anantnag and other affected areas.