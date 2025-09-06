National

Heavy Rain Triggers Floods Across Jammu And Kashmir, Displacing Residents And Damaging Infrastructure 

Flash floods and rising rivers have inundated several districts of Jammu and Kashmir following heavy rainfall over the past days. In Pampore, south of Srinagar, floodwaters surrounded the entry gate of a construction company, while in Srinagar, graves were washed away along the swollen Jhelum river. Army and police personnel have been engaged in rescue and relief operations, assisting residents, nomads and their livestock, and restoring damaged sites such as the Jogi Gate cremation ground in Jammu. In the outskirts of Jammu district, BSF teams have evacuated villagers by helicopter as the Chenab river continues to flow in spate, leaving crops and homes damaged across Budgam, Akhnoor, Anantnag and other affected areas.

Floods in Srinagar
Weather: Floods in Srinagar | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

The entry gate of a construction company is surrounded by floodwaters in Pampore, south of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Floods in Jammu
Weather: Floods in Jammu | Photo; PTI

Army personnel wade through flood waters from a swollen Chenab river after heavy rainfall, in Jammu district.

Weather: Floods in Srinagar
Floods in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

A man shows graves washed away in the aftermath of flash floods in the swollen Jhelum river after heavy rainfall, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jogi Gate cremation ground
J&K Flooding | Photo: PTI

Workers during the restoration of the oldest Jogi Gate cremation ground that got ravaged during the floods of the river Tawi, in Jammu.

Floods in Anantnag
Weather: Floods in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

Police personnel assist a nomad and his livestock during a rescue operation at a flood-affected area, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Floods in Akhnoor sector
Weather: Floods in Akhnoor sector | Photo: PTI

BSF personnel use a helicopter to evacuate people from a flooded village in the Akhnoor sector as water level of the Chenab river continues to rise, on the outskirts of Jammu district.

Weather: Floods in Akhnoor sector
Floods in Akhnoor sector | Photo: PTI

People watch as the Chenab river flows in spate following heavy rainfall, at Akhnoor, on the outskirts of Jammu district.

Floods in Budgam
Weather: Floods in Budgam | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Men row their boat through a flood-affected area, in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Rains
Swollen Jhelum river | Photo: PTI

Swollen Jhelum river in spate after heavy rainfall, in Downtown Srinagar, also known as ‘Shahar-e-Khaas’, Jammu and Kashmir.

A villager shows the damaged crop
Aftermath of flash floods | Photo: PTI

A villager shows the damaged crop in the aftermath of flash floods, at a village on the outskirts of Jammu.

