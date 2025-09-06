Heavy Rain Triggers Floods Across Jammu And Kashmir, Displacing Residents And Damaging Infrastructure 

The entry gate of a construction company is surrounded by floodwaters in Pampore, south of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Army personnel wade through flood waters from a swollen Chenab river after heavy rainfall, in Jammu district.
A man shows graves washed away in the aftermath of flash floods in the swollen Jhelum river after heavy rainfall, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Workers during the restoration of the oldest Jogi Gate cremation ground that got ravaged during the floods of the river Tawi, in Jammu.
Police personnel assist a nomad and his livestock during a rescue operation at a flood-affected area, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
BSF personnel use a helicopter to evacuate people from a flooded village in the Akhnoor sector as water level of the Chenab river continues to rise, on the outskirts of Jammu district.
People watch as the Chenab river flows in spate following heavy rainfall, at Akhnoor, on the outskirts of Jammu district.
Men row their boat through a flood-affected area, in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Swollen Jhelum river in spate after heavy rainfall, in Downtown Srinagar, also known as ‘Shahar-e-Khaas’, Jammu and Kashmir.
A villager shows the damaged crop in the aftermath of flash floods, at a village on the outskirts of Jammu.