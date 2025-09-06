Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Gujarat faces relentless monsoon rains as IMD extends red alert through the weekend. Extremely heavy rainfall expected across multiple districts on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Gujarat Rain Alert
Photo: PTI
Gujarat rains today continue to lash the state with unprecedented intensity as the India Meteorological Department maintains its IMD red alert for Gujarat through the weekend. The Gujarat weather alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall across multiple districts, with over 99% chance of heavy downpours expected on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The Gujarat weather today shows overcast skies with continuous rainfall, particularly affecting the Gujarat region where very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Mahisagar, Tapi, and Valsad districts over the past 24 hours. The heavy rainfall in Gujarat has been triggered by a well-marked low-pressure system over central Rajasthan that is intensifying into a depression.

IMD Red Alert for Gujarat

According to the latest Gujarat weather forecast, the state faces its most severe monsoon challenge this season. The IMD red alert for Gujarat warns of exceptionally heavy rainfall exceeding 30 cm possible today, with districts including Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Kutch under extreme weather warnings. Additionally, extremely heavy to very heavy rains are forecast for Patan, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar, Surendranagar, Rajkot, and Morbi.

The Gujarat weather update reveals that monsoon conditions remain "vigorous" across both Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch. Current weather stations report temperatures around 84°F with 83% humidity and sustained winds of 13 mph in major cities like Ahmedabad. The heavy rainfall in Gujarat is expected to continue through Sunday, September 7, with rainfall amounts reaching 2.03 inches in some areas.

null - null
Flash Floods and Storms Expected

Emergency preparedness measures are in full swing as authorities warn of potential flash floods, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions. The IMD has specifically cautioned about localized flooding of roads and closure of underpasses in urban areas due to the intense downpours. Strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are also forecast across North Gujarat districts.

The Gujarat weather forecast for the extended period shows gradual improvement from Monday onwards, with rainfall intensity decreasing to moderate levels. However, scattered showers with thunderstorms may persist through mid-September, requiring continued vigilance from residents and authorities.

Heavy Rains Trigger Emergency Measures

Agricultural sectors across Gujarat remain particularly vulnerable, with standing crops at risk from the sustained heavy rainfall. The state government has activated disaster management protocols and advised farmers to take protective measures in flood-prone areas.

Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors during peak rainfall hours, and follow official weather bulletins for the latest updates on this developing weather situation.

