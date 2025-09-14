Chris Lynn Smashes Five Consecutive Sixes To Score Century In Vitality Blast 2025 Semi-Final, Watch Video

Chris Lynn smashed five consecutive sixes to bring up his hundred
He finished unbeaten on 108 off 51 balls
Hampshire beat Northamptonshire to reach the Vitality Blast 2025 final
Chris Lynn produced one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the Vitality Blast 2025 semi-final at Edgbaston on September 13, 2025. Playing for Hampshire Hawks against Northamptonshire, Lynn blasted his way to a century that will live long in memory. In a dramatic chase of 155 (DLS target in 18 overs), the Australian unleashed pure carnage, hammering five consecutive sixes to bring up his hundred and take the game completely away from the opposition.
The atmosphere turned electric the moment Lynn went into overdrive. Every delivery he connected with disappeared beyond the ropes, and when he reeled off those five towering sixes in a row, fans were on their feet.
Chris Lynn’s Overall Knock: A Masterclass In T20 Hitting
Lynn’s innings wasn’t only about that six-hitting streak, it was an exhibition of controlled aggression across 51 deliveries. He finished unbeaten on 108 runs, striking 11 sixes and 5 fours, scoring at a strike rate well above 200. From the first ball, Lynn looked set, and punishing anything short or full.
For Hampshire, Lynn’s knock was exactly what was needed. Northamptonshire had clawed their way to a competitive total, but Lynn simply batted them out of the contest. And this is not the first time we've seen Lynn bringing the storm on the cricket field. Even while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he has shown his power.
Hampshire Storm Into The Final
Northamptonshire had earlier posted 158/7 in 18 overs, setting Hampshire a DLS target of 155. While the total looked challenging under pressure, Lynn made it appear almost too easy. He single-handedly dismantled the Northamptonshire attack, ensuring Hampshire crossed the finish line in just 15.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.
The win propelled Hampshire into the Vitality Blast 2025 final, and Lynn’s fireworks sent a strong warning to the opposition. If he maintains this form, no target seems safe.