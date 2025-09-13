Sports

Tokyo World Athletic Championships: Different Moods Of Athletes On Day 1

Check some of the best snaps from the ongoing Tokyo World Athletic Championships on Day 1. Speaking of the event, the 2025 World Athletics Championships will be the twentieth edition of the World Athletics Championships, and are scheduled to be held from 13 to 21 September 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo World Athletic Championships 2025
Tokyo World Athletic Championships | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Spain's Maria Perez celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 35 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Tokyo World Athletic Championships
Tokyo World Athletic Championships 2025 | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi makes an attempt in the men's shot put qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
World Athletics Championships Tokyo | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Angola's Marcos Santos leaps into the air as he warms-up for a men's 100 meters preliminary round heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

World Athletics Championships Tokyo
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Canada's Evan Dunfee celebrates as he wins the gold in the men's 35 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Japan World Athletic Championships
Japan World Athletic Championships 2025 | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Athletes compete in a mixed 4 x 400 meters relay heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Japan World Athletic Championships 2025
Japan World Athletic Championships | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

School girls attend the first session of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

World Athletic Championships Japan
World Athletic Championships Japan 2025 | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Italy's Daisy Osakue makes an attempt in the women's discus throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

World Athletic Championships Japan 2025
World Athletic Championships Japan | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Ireland's Eric Favors makes an attempt in the men's shot put qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Tokyo World Athletic Championships 2025
Tokyo World Athletic Championships | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Spain's Maria Perez celebrates winning the women's 35 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Tokyo World Athletic Championships
Tokyo World Athletic Championships 2025 | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Japan's Masatora Kawano is assisted by medial team after crossing the finish line of the men's 35 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

