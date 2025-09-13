Spain's Maria Perez celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 35 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi makes an attempt in the men's shot put qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Angola's Marcos Santos leaps into the air as he warms-up for a men's 100 meters preliminary round heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Canada's Evan Dunfee celebrates as he wins the gold in the men's 35 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Athletes compete in a mixed 4 x 400 meters relay heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
School girls attend the first session of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Italy's Daisy Osakue makes an attempt in the women's discus throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Ireland's Eric Favors makes an attempt in the men's shot put qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Spain's Maria Perez celebrates winning the women's 35 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Japan's Masatora Kawano is assisted by medial team after crossing the finish line of the men's 35 kilometers race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.