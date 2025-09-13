Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

Chennai Weather Forecast (15 Days)

The 15-day weather outlook shows persistent monsoon activity with temperatures fluctuating between 26°C and 35°C through September 27. Key predictions include:

September 14: 36°C maximum with showers late and overcast conditions

September 15: 35°C maximum with 89% rainfall chance and moderate showers

September 16: 35°C maximum with isolated thunderstorms late in the day

September 17-19: Consistent thunderstorms with temperatures 34°C-33°C

Weekly patterns indicate September 20-27 will see gradual cooling with maximum temperatures dropping to 84°F-88°F (29°C-31°C) and increased shower activity.

Regional Weather Impact

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre reports that several city areas, including Nungambakkam, Adyar, Raja Annamalaipuram, and Vadapalani, received 4-5 cm of rainfall in recent 24-hour periods. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through September 16.

Morning hours present relatively cooler conditions suitable for outdoor activities, while afternoon weather calls for rain protection. Evening brings favorable conditions for outdoor engagement, though precautions remain advised in polluted areas during peak traffic hours.