Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

Warm and humid day with temperatures 28°C-34°C and 85% chance of rain
Air quality is moderate at AQI 63 with PM2.5 at 25 µg/m³
Patchy rain is likely during late afternoon/evening hours with thunderstorms
15-day forecast continues monsoon pattern with temperatures 26°C-35°C
Chennai experiences warm and humid conditions on Saturday, September 13, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting patchy rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. The city shows typical post-monsoon weather patterns with elevated humidity levels and intermittent shower activity throughout the day.
Current Weather Conditions
Temperature readings for September 13 show a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 28°C, with current conditions at 32°C and a feels-like temperature of 36°C. The city recorded 65% humidity with south winds at 14 kmph and complete cloud cover at 100%.
Atmospheric conditions include pressure at 1008 mb, visibility at 8 km, and dew point at 26°C. The UV index stands at 4 (moderate), while wind gusts reach 25 kmph, providing some relief from the humidity.
Chennai's Air Quality Index remains moderate at 63, with PM2.5 levels at 25 µg/m³ and PM10 at 63 µg/m³. The rainfall probability stands at 85% for late afternoon and evening hours, potentially improving air quality further.
Chennai Weather Forecast (15 Days)
The 15-day weather outlook shows persistent monsoon activity with temperatures fluctuating between 26°C and 35°C through September 27. Key predictions include:
September 14: 36°C maximum with showers late and overcast conditions
September 15: 35°C maximum with 89% rainfall chance and moderate showers
September 16: 35°C maximum with isolated thunderstorms late in the day
September 17-19: Consistent thunderstorms with temperatures 34°C-33°C
Weekly patterns indicate September 20-27 will see gradual cooling with maximum temperatures dropping to 84°F-88°F (29°C-31°C) and increased shower activity.
Regional Weather Impact
The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre reports that several city areas, including Nungambakkam, Adyar, Raja Annamalaipuram, and Vadapalani, received 4-5 cm of rainfall in recent 24-hour periods. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through September 16.
Morning hours present relatively cooler conditions suitable for outdoor activities, while afternoon weather calls for rain protection. Evening brings favorable conditions for outdoor engagement, though precautions remain advised in polluted areas during peak traffic hours.
Safety and Travel Advisory
Residents should maintain hydration due to high humidity and limit outdoor exposure during peak traffic hours for those sensitive to air quality changes. Rain gear is essential for afternoon and evening activities as thunderstorm activity intensifies during these periods.
The forecast suggests September 14 appears most suitable for outdoor activities due to lighter predicted rainfall, though weather conditions may change unexpectedly. Traffic disruptions are possible during heavy shower periods, particularly in waterlogging-prone areas.