Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Zarazua, who beat Madison Keys in the first round of the US Open last month, triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in two hours and 15 minutes to book her place in the last four

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sao Paulo Open
Beatriz Haddad Maia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Renata Zarazua stunned home favourite Beatriz Haddad Maia

  • Zarazua, who beat Madison Keys in the first round of the US Open last month, triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

  • Jelena Ostapenko was knocked out of the Guadalajara Open by Marina Stakusic

Renata Zarazua stunned home favourite Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the Sao Paulo semi-finals on Friday.

Zarazua, who beat Madison Keys in the first round of the US Open last month, triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in two hours and 15 minutes to book her place in the last four.

Haddad Maia initially started strong, with an early break seeing her race into a 3-0 lead, but Zarazua quickly overturned that.

Another break apiece saw them go to a tie-break, when the Mexican managed to pull ahead by winning the final three points.

There was little to split the pair at the start of the second set, but after holding off a break point in the seventh game, Zarazua put together a three-game winning streak to reach the semi-finals, and she has her eye on the prize.

"Now I want to win the tournament," Zarazua told CLAY.

"At times, I said, 'I'm afraid of losing', and then I said to myself, 'No, no, I'm going to be brave and learn from the fact that I was afraid last time and lost'.

Related Content
Related Content

"It could have gone the other way, but I think I did what I had to do at the decisive moments."

Elsewhere, Jelena Ostapenko was knocked out of the Guadalajara Open by Marina Stakusic in three sets in their re-arranged round-of-16 tie.

Ostapenko fought back after losing the first set, but in the end, could not find a way past the Canadian, who won 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 in just over two and a half hours.

Data Debrief: Home advantage does not benefit Haddad Maia

Haddad Maia struggled on serve against Zarazua, committing seven double faults and defending just one of the four break points she faced.

Though she won 60% of her first-serve points, that dropped to just 42% on her second serve, compared to Zarazua's 67%.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 5

  4. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Said What Ahead Of Controversial IND Vs PAK Clash?

  5. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  2. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  3. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  4. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  4. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  5. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. North Korea Executing People For Watching Foreign Films, UN Report Finds

  5. New Video Reveals Utah Shooting Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Attack On Charlie Kirk

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions