Amid strong backlash by Indian fans, Men In Blue are set to play Pakistan in Dubai in what will be the second match of both the sides in the 2025 Asia Cup. India Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said on the eve of the clash that the team and the management are "aware of the public sentiment".
"We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings," Ten Doeschate revealed in the pre-match press conference. He also said that head coach Gautam Gambhir has adopted a professional approach in the run up to the marquee clash.
"Gauti's (Gambhir's nickname) message has just been very professional, about not worrying about things that are not in our control," Ten Doeschate said.
"I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public. The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time and we were just waiting," he said.
Gambhir had on an earlier ocassion stated that there should not be any sporting engagement with the neighbours until terror attacks stopped. However, India are set to play their arch rivals in what would be the first contest between the two sides since the terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed.
Social media users are running trends to boycott the match with the government and players both getting trolled. Ten Doeschate said that the players and the management will follow the government and BCCI's directive on playing against Pakistan.
"We didn't think we were going to be coming at one stage. But obviously, you know what the government stance is. Now the team, particularly the players, have to put their sentiments and emotions behind. It's actually something we addressed in the team meeting today," the Dutch coach revealed.
When asked if the team would be doing something to register its view, ten Doeschate said that the players can answer that with the way they play.
"I guess the other side of the argument is that you separate sports from politics and people have got different opinions on that. Hopefully, the way we play can represent how we feel about the country," he reasoned.
Reactions on India vs Pakistan
Former players too have expressed their views on the upcoming clash. Harbhajan Singh recently said India must not play Pakistan till relations improve. Kedar Jadhav, who is also a member of the ruling BJP, too said India should not be playing Pakistan. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar said that the players can not do much as they are following the government's directive.
Former sports minister Anurag Thakur said on match eve that playing Pakistan in multi-nation event is a compulsion. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal also had said that India will continue to play Pakistan in big events while bilateral sporting events will not take place.