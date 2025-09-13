India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Ryan Ten Doeschate also said that head coach Gautam Gambhir has adopted a professional approach in the run up to the marquee clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan ryan ten doescate
India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian players are aware of the public sentiment against their Asia Cup match against Pakistan

  • Ryan Ten Doeschate said this ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup

  • He also said that head coach Gautam Gambhir has adopted a professional approach in the run up to the marquee clash

Amid strong backlash by Indian fans, Men In Blue are set to play Pakistan in Dubai in what will be the second match of both the sides in the 2025 Asia Cup. India Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said on the eve of the clash that the team and the management are "aware of the public sentiment".

"We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings," Ten Doeschate revealed in the pre-match press conference. He also said that head coach Gautam Gambhir has adopted a professional approach in the run up to the marquee clash.

"Gauti's (Gambhir's nickname) message has just been very professional, about not worrying about things that are not in our control," Ten Doeschate said.

"I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public. The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time and we were just waiting," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

Gambhir had on an earlier ocassion stated that there should not be any sporting engagement with the neighbours until terror attacks stopped. However, India are set to play their arch rivals in what would be the first contest between the two sides since the terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed.

Social media users are running trends to boycott the match with the government and players both getting trolled. Ten Doeschate said that the players and the management will follow the government and BCCI's directive on playing against Pakistan.

"We didn't think we were going to be coming at one stage. But obviously, you know what the government stance is. Now the team, particularly the players, have to put their sentiments and emotions behind. It's actually something we addressed in the team meeting today," the Dutch coach revealed.

When asked if the team would be doing something to register its view, ten Doeschate said that the players can answer that with the way they play.

"I guess the other side of the argument is that you separate sports from politics and people have got different opinions on that. Hopefully, the way we play can represent how we feel about the country," he reasoned.

Reactions on India vs Pakistan

Former players too have expressed their views on the upcoming clash. Harbhajan Singh recently said India must not play Pakistan till relations improve. Kedar Jadhav, who is also a member of the ruling BJP, too said India should not be playing Pakistan. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar said that the players can not do much as they are following the government's directive.

Former sports minister Anurag Thakur said on match eve that playing Pakistan in multi-nation event is a compulsion. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal also had said that India will continue to play Pakistan in big events while bilateral sporting events will not take place.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup: BAN Get Quick Wickets But SL On Verge Of Win

  2. Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Talks About Virat Kohli's Early Test Retirement - Watch Video

  3. Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century By 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  5. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  4. Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Near Nepal Border During Anti-Government Protests

  5. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  2. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions