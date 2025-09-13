India and Pakistan are set to go up against each other in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. Social media is abuzz with calls to boycott the match and the government as well as the players are under the scanner. The clash is going to be the first one between the two neighbours who engaged in a border conflict after 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in a terror attack that shook the nation.