Sports

Rugby Championship 2025: Argentina Beat Australia At Sydney Football Stadium

Argentina took advantage of some early handling errors and indiscipline by the Wallabies for a 19-7 halftime lead and held on to beat Australia 28-26 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match at a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium. The Wallabies came into the match on a high after their spirited last-minute 28-24 win last week over Argentina in the north Queensland city of Townsville. There was a flurry of early scoring, but most of it was to the visitors with the Pumas leading 10-7 after just 10 minutes. After Argentina took the lead in the fifth minute on a penalty goal by Santiago Carreras, Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i barged over to score a converted try two minutes later to give the home side a brief lead, its only of the afternoon.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rugby Championship: Argentina vs Australia
Rugby Championship: Australia Vs Argentina | Photo: Dan Himbrechts/AAP via AP

Argentina celebrate their win in the Rugby Championship test match Australia in Sydney.

2/10
Rugby Championship: Australia Vs Argentina
Rugby Championship: Argentina vs Australia | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Argentina players react after winning their Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

3/10
Rugby Championship 2025: Argentina vs Australia
Rugby Championship 2025: Australia Vs Argentina | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Australia's Andrew Kellaway fends off Argentina's Julian Montoya during the Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

4/10
Rugby Championship 2025: Australia Vs Argentina
Rugby Championship 2025: Argentina vs Australia | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Argentina's Franco Molina wins a lineout from Australia's Jeremy Williams during the Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

5/10
Rugby Championship Match: Argentina vs Australia
Rugby Championship Match: Australia Vs Argentina | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Australia's Filipo Daugunu runs in to score a try during the Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

6/10
Rugby Championship Match: Australia Vs Argentina
Rugby Championship Match: Argentina vs Australia | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Australia's Filipo Daugunu scores a try during the Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

7/10
Argentina Australia Rugby
Australia Argentina Rugby | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro breaks the tackle of Australia's Andrew Kellaway during the Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

8/10
Australia Argentina Rugby
Argentina Australia Rugby | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Argentina's Juan Martín Gonzalez kicks the ball past Australia's Tane Edmed during the Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

9/10
Argentina vs Australia
Australia Vs Argentina | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Argentina's Santiago Carreras kicks a penalty goal during the Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

10/10
Australia Vs Argentina
Argentina vs Australia | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is tackled by defenders during the Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Sydney, Australia.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 5

  4. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Said What Ahead Of Controversial IND Vs PAK Clash?

  5. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  2. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  3. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  4. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  4. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  5. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. North Korea Executing People For Watching Foreign Films, UN Report Finds

  5. New Video Reveals Utah Shooting Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Attack On Charlie Kirk

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions