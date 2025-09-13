Illegal Homes of Two Accused in Bhopal College Rape Case Demolished

Homes of Shamsuddin alias Saad and Sahil Khan were demolished in Bhopal’s Arjun Nagar after being linked to rape and blackmail cases.
A court delay postponed action against another accused, Farhan Ali, whose property will be targeted after his hearing.
Authorities confirmed the demolition was legal, carried out to remove unauthorized structures on government land.
In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, officials demolished the illegally built homes of two people detained for allegedly raping and blackmailing college students.
A court hearing has delayed action against another accused individual who was also apprehended, PTI reported.
Barricades were erected around the homes in the Arjun Nagar neighbourhood on Friday night, and demolition operations commenced around 5:00 a.m. with a large police presence.
The unapproved homes of Shamsuddin, also known as Saad, and Sahil Khan were destroyed, and the official stated that after Farhan Ali's court appearance, action will be taken against his home.
Govindpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Raveesh Srivastava informed reporters that the demolition was carried out legally and that unauthorised encroachments on government property were cleared in the presence of the police.
PTI reported that Farhan Ali, Saad, Sahil Khan, Nabeel, Ali Khan, and Abrar are accused of raping, blackmailing, and trying to convert pupils at a private institution.
On April 25, the city police filed a lawsuit against the defendant for allegedly raping three female classmates and using offensive videos to blackmail them.