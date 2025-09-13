Illegal Homes of Two Accused in Bhopal College Rape Case Demolished

Police and administration act against unauthorised encroachments linked to alleged sexual exploitation and blackmail of students.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
demolition
Illegal Portion Of Key Accused's House Demolished | Photo: Screengrab from PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Homes of Shamsuddin alias Saad and Sahil Khan were demolished in Bhopal’s Arjun Nagar after being linked to rape and blackmail cases.

  • A court delay postponed action against another accused, Farhan Ali, whose property will be targeted after his hearing.

  • Authorities confirmed the demolition was legal, carried out to remove unauthorized structures on government land.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, officials demolished the illegally built homes of two people detained for allegedly raping and blackmailing college students.

​A court hearing has delayed action against another accused individual who was also apprehended, PTI reported.

​Barricades were erected around the homes in the Arjun Nagar neighbourhood on Friday night, and demolition operations commenced around 5:00 a.m. with a large police presence.​

The unapproved homes of Shamsuddin, also known as Saad, and Sahil Khan were destroyed, and the official stated that after Farhan Ali's court appearance, action will be taken against his home.

​Govindpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Raveesh Srivastava informed reporters that the demolition was carried out legally and that unauthorised encroachments on government property were cleared in the presence of the police.

PTI reported that Farhan Ali, Saad, Sahil Khan, Nabeel, Ali Khan, and Abrar are accused of raping, blackmailing, and trying to convert pupils at a private institution.

​On April 25, the city police filed a lawsuit against the defendant for allegedly raping three female classmates and using offensive videos to blackmail them.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 5

  4. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

  5. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  2. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  4. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  2. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  3. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  4. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  4. Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Maharashtra For Illegal Stay

  5. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions