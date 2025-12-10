UP To Use Biometric Database To Identify And Deport Illegal Immigrants

State plans facial recognition, fingerprint mapping and a nationwide ‘negative list’ to track Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals

Uttar Pradesh illegal immigrants, UP biometric database, Rohingya deportation
The proposed framework, still in the planning stage, envisages the use of advanced technology such as facial recognition. File Photo; Representative image
The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a detailed action plan to identify, profile and deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, with proposals for a biometric database and a nationwide ‘negative list’ to prevent their re-entry, a senior state official told PTI.

Reported PTI, the proposed framework, still in the planning stage, envisages the use of advanced technology such as facial recognition, fingerprint mapping and sophisticated document-scanning systems to verify identities and trace the duration of suspected infiltrators’ stay in the state.

"As part of the larger verification drive, the idea is to prepare a comprehensive profile of those found to be living illegally. This will include biometrics and verification of all documents. However, the modalities are still being finalised," the official said.

According to PTI, the state recently issued directions for an intensive verification exercise aimed at identifying and deporting illegal immigrants, particularly Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

The official indicated that the government is considering maintaining a ‘negative list’ of confirmed illegal immigrants, which could be shared with other states and central agencies to prevent such individuals from re-entering Uttar Pradesh or any other part of India using forged or recycled identity documents.

There is also a plan to subject all suspected fake identity cards, including Aadhaar-linked records, to high-tech scanning and cross-verification with existing databases. This step aims to identify forged documentation and dismantle the networks involved in creating such papers, the official added.

"The emphasis is not only on identifying illegal immigrants but also on fixing accountability and taking strict action against those who help them obtain forged documents," the official said.

Sources told PTI that detention centres housing illegal immigrants awaiting deportation are likely to see enhanced security measures. However, officials noted that decisions on infrastructure, locations and timelines would depend on coordination with district administrations and central authorities.

The initiative follows a recent directive by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who called for a statewide, intensive verification drive to identify and deport illegal immigrants suspected of entering India unlawfully from Bangladesh or Myanmar. The drive involves coordinated efforts by the police, local administration and intelligence agencies.

Officials said the proposed Uttar Pradesh model, once finalised, could serve as a reference for similar anti-infiltration efforts in other states.

"The intention is to ensure that no illegal immigrant settles here again by exploiting the loopholes in identity systems," the official said.

At the same time, the government emphasised that the exercise will adhere to legal procedures and thorough verification. "The planning is focused on strengthening systems; implementation will move ahead only after all legal and administrative aspects are addressed," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

