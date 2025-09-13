Day In Pics: September 13, 2025

Security personnel check a commuter's two-wheeler after security was beefed up in view of the protests against the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir.
In this image received, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off new trains via video conferencing, in Aizawl, Mizoram. PM Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.
Security personnel and others gather as demolition of the more-than-century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB), a crucial east-west link, begins in Mumbai, late Friday night.
Kathmandu: People pass by the vandalized Federal Parliament in the aftermath of anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay before the start of his campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.
Employees of Agra Municipal Corporation clean the mud and silt after the water level of the Yamuna river receded, near the Taj Mahal in Agra.
In this image posted, The Aizawl (Sairang) to New Delhi Rajdhani Express, during its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aizawl, Mizoram.
Youngsters participate in a cleanliness drive at Dadar Beach, in Mumbai.
Former cricketers Mithali Raj and Dinesh Karthik during ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy unveiling event, in Bengaluru.
An excavator being used to demolish illegally constructed house of a man arrested in the case of rape and blackmail of college students, in Bhopal.
In this image received, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during meeting with violence-affected people at relief camp, in Churachandpur, Manipur.
Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives to meet the victims of the anti-government protests at a trauma center at Tudikhel, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Gen Z leader Sudan Gurung, center, meets families of victims of the anti-government protests, at Maharajgunj Medical Campus, in Kathmandu, Nepal.