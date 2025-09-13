National

Day In Pics: September 13, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 13, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Security heightened in Doda
Security heightened in Doda | Photo: PTI

Security personnel check a commuter's two-wheeler after security was beefed up in view of the protests against the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir.

2/13
PM Modi in Mizoram
PM Modi in Mizoram | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image received, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off new trains via video conferencing, in Aizawl, Mizoram. PM Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

3/13
Demolition of Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai
Demolition of Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Security personnel and others gather as demolition of the more-than-century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB), a crucial east-west link, begins in Mumbai, late Friday night.

4/13
Aftermath of protests in Nepal
Aftermath of protests in Nepal | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Kathmandu: People pass by the vandalized Federal Parliament in the aftermath of anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

5/13
TVK chief Vijay to kickstart TN election campaign
TVK chief Vijay to kickstart TN election campaign | Photo: PTI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay before the start of his campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

6/13
Cleaning work after recession of Yamuna water
Cleaning work after recession of Yamuna water | Photo: PTI

Employees of Agra Municipal Corporation clean the mud and silt after the water level of the Yamuna river receded, near the Taj Mahal in Agra.

7/13
Aizawl (Sairang) – New Delhi Rajdhani Express flagged off
Aizawl (Sairang) – New Delhi Rajdhani Express flagged off | Photo: @RailMinIndia/X via PTI

In this image posted, The Aizawl (Sairang) to New Delhi Rajdhani Express, during its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aizawl, Mizoram.

8/13
Cleanliness drive at Dadar Beach
Cleanliness drive at Dadar Beach | Photo: PTI

Youngsters participate in a cleanliness drive at Dadar Beach, in Mumbai.

9/13
Bengaluru: Womens Cricket World Cup trophy unveiled
Women's Cricket World Cup trophy unveiled | Photo: PTI

Former cricketers Mithali Raj and Dinesh Karthik during ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy unveiling event, in Bengaluru.

10/13
House of Bhopal students rape case accused demolished
House of Bhopal students rape case accused demolished | Photo: PTI

An excavator being used to demolish illegally constructed house of a man arrested in the case of rape and blackmail of college students, in Bhopal.

11/13
PM Modi in Manipur
PM Modi in Manipur | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image received, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during meeting with violence-affected people at relief camp, in Churachandpur, Manipur.

12/13
Nepal PM visits a hospital in Kathamandu
Nepal PM visits a hospital in Kathamandu | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives to meet the victims of the anti-government protests at a trauma center at Tudikhel, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

13/13
Gen Z leader Sudan Gurung
Aftermath of anti-government protests in Kathamandu | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Gen Z leader Sudan Gurung, center, meets families of victims of the anti-government protests, at Maharajgunj Medical Campus, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

