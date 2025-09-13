Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

The funeral for the Indian-origin motel manager who was beheaded earlier this week in Dallas, will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Texas.
The funeral for Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, the Indian-origin motel manager who was beheaded earlier this week in Dallas, will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, Texas, PTI reported.
Following Nagamallaiah’s death, a fundraiser was launched to support his wife, Nisha, and their 18-year-old son, Gaurav, who witnessed the attack. The fundraiser has raised close to $200,000. The funds aim to cover funeral costs and contribute to Gaurav’s college education.
Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed at the Downtown Suites motel where he worked, allegedly by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez. The suspect, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a history of violent crime, had been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody earlier this year after Cuba declined to accept his deportation due to his criminal background.
Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said that the case has raised broader concerns about immigration enforcement policies. McLaughlin said, “This is exactly why the Trump Administration was removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries such as Uganda and South Sudan,” pointing to what she described as policy gaps that allowed the suspect to remain in the country despite a deportation order.
The Consulate General of India in Houston is actively monitoring the situation and offering support to the grieving family. Consul General DC Manjunath stated that the consulate “is in contact with the family and local authorities, offering all necessary assistance.”
The Indian-American community has responded with shock and grief.
“This crime has devastated our community. We are offering every form of support possible to the grieving family,” said Gitesh Desai, president of SEWA International’s Houston chapter.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America also condemned the killing, calling it indicative of a broader societal breakdown. “These tragedies highlight an alarming societal breakdown — where political discord erodes cohesion, violence spreads unchecked, and government responses are mere lip service. We demand full investigations and a national inquiry into America’s collapsing civil dialogue,” the organization said in a statement.
Indiaspora, a global network of Indian-origin leaders, expressed outrage over the killing. “We are deeply saddened and horrified by the brutality of this crime,” it said, condemning the violence “in the strongest possible terms.” The group added, “Every person deserves safety and dignity regardless of identity.”
Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, reflected on the emotional toll the incident has taken. “Amidst several grotesque murders across America, our community is shaken again — now by the brutal beheading of Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah by a repeat offender who was to be removed from our country. In times like this, we must remember our shared humanity and choose patience and acceptance over violence,” she said.
According to Dallas Police, the attack was captured on the motel’s surveillance cameras. Cobos-Martinez is currently being held without bond and remains in custody pending trial.
With PTI inputs