Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

Following Nagamallaiah’s death, a fundraiser was launched to support his wife, Nisha, and their 18-year-old son, Gaurav, which has raised close to $200,000.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas
Representative image Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The funeral for the Indian-origin motel manager who was beheaded earlier this week in Dallas, will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Texas.

  • According to Dallas Police, the attack was captured on the motel’s surveillance cameras.

  • Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said that the case has raised broader concerns about immigration enforcement policies.

The funeral for Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, the Indian-origin motel manager who was beheaded earlier this week in Dallas, will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, Texas, PTI reported. 

Following Nagamallaiah’s death, a fundraiser was launched to support his wife, Nisha, and their 18-year-old son, Gaurav, who witnessed the attack. The fundraiser has raised close to $200,000. The funds aim to cover funeral costs and contribute to Gaurav’s college education.

Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed at the Downtown Suites motel where he worked, allegedly by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez. The suspect, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a history of violent crime, had been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody earlier this year after Cuba declined to accept his deportation due to his criminal background.

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said that the case has raised broader concerns about immigration enforcement policies. McLaughlin said, “This is exactly why the Trump Administration was removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries such as Uganda and South Sudan,” pointing to what she described as policy gaps that allowed the suspect to remain in the country despite a deportation order.

Related Content
Related Content

The Consulate General of India in Houston is actively monitoring the situation and offering support to the grieving family. Consul General DC Manjunath stated that the consulate “is in contact with the family and local authorities, offering all necessary assistance.”

The Indian-American community has responded with shock and grief.

Saurabh Anand attacked in Australia | Representational Image | - PTI
Indian-Origin Man Brutally Attacked With Machete By Teenagers in Melbourne

BY Outlook News Desk

“This crime has devastated our community. We are offering every form of support possible to the grieving family,” said Gitesh Desai, president of SEWA International’s Houston chapter.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America also condemned the killing, calling it indicative of a broader societal breakdown. “These tragedies highlight an alarming societal breakdown — where political discord erodes cohesion, violence spreads unchecked, and government responses are mere lip service. We demand full investigations and a national inquiry into America’s collapsing civil dialogue,” the organization said in a statement.

Indiaspora, a global network of Indian-origin leaders, expressed outrage over the killing. “We are deeply saddened and horrified by the brutality of this crime,” it said, condemning the violence “in the strongest possible terms.” The group added, “Every person deserves safety and dignity regardless of identity.”

Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, reflected on the emotional toll the incident has taken. “Amidst several grotesque murders across America, our community is shaken again — now by the brutal beheading of Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah by a repeat offender who was to be removed from our country. In times like this, we must remember our shared humanity and choose patience and acceptance over violence,” she said.

According to Dallas Police, the attack was captured on the motel’s surveillance cameras. Cobos-Martinez is currently being held without bond and remains in custody pending trial.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Says PAK 'Good Enough To Beat Any Team' Ahead Of India Clash

  3. India vs Pakistan: Marquee Clash To Go Ahead As 'BCCI Following Government'

  4. Rashid Latif On Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Lose To India Because Of Emotions, Not Skills

  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  2. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  4. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  3. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  4. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  5. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Nepal Police Resume Duties In Kathmandu Valley After Gen-Z Protests Leave 34 Dead

  5. 10 Dead As Flood Rescue Boats Capsize In Punjab's Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar