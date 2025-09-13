Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, reflected on the emotional toll the incident has taken. “Amidst several grotesque murders across America, our community is shaken again — now by the brutal beheading of Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah by a repeat offender who was to be removed from our country. In times like this, we must remember our shared humanity and choose patience and acceptance over violence,” she said.