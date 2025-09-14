Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: SL Ease To Six-Wicket Win In Group B Opener

Pathum Nissanka became the quickest Sri Lankan batter to reach 2,000 T20 runs as the opener sprinted his team to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in a crucial Asia Cup Group B match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 13, 2025). Nissanka perfectly manipulated the line and lengths of the Bangladeshi bowlers to score 50 off 34 balls and Sri Lanka breezed to 140-4 in a strong start to their campaign. Bangladesh, who handed Hong Kong a seven-wicket drubbing in their first game, had earlier recovered from a horror start to score 139-5 after they lost both openers to fast bowler Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera’s successive wicket maidens with the new ball.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 5th Match
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 5th Match | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka, third right, and teammate Kamil Mishara celebrate after winning the Asia Cup cricket match against Bangladesh at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mens T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mens T20 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's fans cheer on after Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara hit a six during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup T20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup T20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain, left, and batting partner Jaker Ali leave the field at the end of the first half of the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 5th Match
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 5th Match | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.

Mens T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain bats during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy lies on the ground after getting run out during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.

Mens T20 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup T20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Litton Das bats during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup T20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Asalanka Lauds Thushara, Chameera For 'Dream Start'

  3. India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

  5. Chris Lynn Smashes Five Consecutive Sixes To Score Century In Vitality Blast 2025 Semi-Final: Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

