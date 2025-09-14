Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: SL Ease To Six-Wicket Win In Group B Opener

Pathum Nissanka became the quickest Sri Lankan batter to reach 2,000 T20 runs as the opener sprinted his team to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in a crucial Asia Cup Group B match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 13, 2025). Nissanka perfectly manipulated the line and lengths of the Bangladeshi bowlers to score 50 off 34 balls and Sri Lanka breezed to 140-4 in a strong start to their campaign. Bangladesh, who handed Hong Kong a seven-wicket drubbing in their first game, had earlier recovered from a horror start to score 139-5 after they lost both openers to fast bowler Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera’s successive wicket maidens with the new ball.