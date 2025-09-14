Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: SL Ease To Six-Wicket Win In Group B Opener

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka, third right, and teammate Kamil Mishara celebrate after winning the Asia Cup cricket match against Bangladesh at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's fans cheer on after Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara hit a six during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain, left, and batting partner Jaker Ali leave the field at the end of the first half of the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Jaker Ali plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain bats during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy lies on the ground after getting run out during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Litton Das bats during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.