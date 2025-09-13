Satwik-Chirag eye first title of 2025 after six semifinal losses
Liang-Wang lead the head-to-head 6–2 against the Indians
Final starts at 3:30 PM IST, live on BWF TV YouTube channel
India’s star men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face China’s World Number 3 pairing Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the Hong Kong Open 2025 final on Sunday, September 14. The summit clash is scheduled at 3:30 PM IST at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
After six semifinal exits this season, Satwik and Chirag have finally broken through to their first final of 2025 by defeating Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-15)
Their opponents, the dominant Chinese pair, lead the head-to-head record and carry the advantage into the final. But the Indian duo will draw confidence from a resilient run this week and aim to end their title drought.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Hong Kong Open 2025: Head-To-Head Record
Last 8 matches:
Rankireddy S / Shetty C – 2
Liang W K / Wang C – 6
The record strongly favours Liang and Wang, who have proved a difficult hurdle for the Indians in recent years.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Hong Kong Open 2025: Live Streaming Info
When is the match being played?
Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST.
Where is the match being played?
Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong.
Where to watch the match live online in India?
Live streaming will be available on BWF TV’s YouTube channel.
Where to watch the match live on TV in India?
There will be no live telecast in India.