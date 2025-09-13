Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the final of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament, defeating their the Chinese Taipei duo of B. Lin and C.K. Chen on Saturday

Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, China Open 2025 Semi Final X
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the men's doubles action at China Open 2025. | Photo: X/BAI_media
  • The world No. 9 duo defeated Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan 21-17, 21-15

  • For Satwik and Chirag, the result is more than just a step into another summit clash

  • Could face either of China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang and Chinese Taipei's Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee

India’s star men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended a long wait for a title shot this year, storming into the final of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 with a straight-game win on Saturday.

The world No. 9 duo defeated Chinese Taipei’s Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan 21-17, 21-15 to make their first final of the season after six semifinal heartbreaks.

The eighth seeded Indians will face the winners of the other semifinal between China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang and Chinese Taipei's Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee.

The opening game saw the two pairs locked at 3-3 and 6-6 before Satwik’s smashes and Chirag’s sharp interceptions helped the Indians inch ahead 11-8.

Though the Taiwanese clawed back to 12-12, the Indians surged to 15-12 and closed the game on their second game point with Chirag’s angled, high-paced return.

Chen and Lin started stronger in the second, leading 4-2, but India restored parity at 6-6 after a service misjudgment from their opponents.

A couple of errors from Chirag gave the Taiwanese a 10-8 cushion, only for Satwik to unleash another booming smash to level things at 12-all.

From there, the Indians tightened their grip, moving to 17-15 as Satwik punished a weak return.

Soon it became 19-15 in India’s favour before a net error by Chen handed Satwik and Chirag five match points.

The Indians converted immediately after the Taiwanese went long.

For Satwik and Chirag, the result is more than just a step into another summit clash.

It marks a stirring comeback from a gruelling year that tested both their bodies and spirits.

A year ago, the Indians endured the anguish of missing out on an Olympic medal after being stopped by Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

They salvaged some pride with a bronze at the World Championships becoming only the third Indian pair after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to win multiple medals at the event.

Satwik has battled back and elbow injuries in the months after the Olympics, only to be struck by personal tragedy when his father died from a cardiac arrest in February.

His comeback was cut short again by a bout of chickenpox. Chirag too struggled with a recurring back injury, leaving the pair short of rhythm and results.

Saturday’s win, therefore, was a statement of resilience as much as form, offering a glimpse of the hunger that once made them trailblazers for Indian doubles on the world stage.

