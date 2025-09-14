Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Asalanka Lauds Thushara, Chameera For 'Dream Start'

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka reactions, Asia Cup 2025: Player of the Match Kamil Mishara, who hit an unbeaten 46 off 32, acknowledged Pathum Nissanka's role in helping him play his natural game. Losing skipper Litton Das said his team lost the match in the powerplay itself

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka reactions Asia Cup T20 Charith Asalanka Nuwan Thushara
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka, right, hands the ball to teammate Nuwan Thushara during the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener

  • Charith Asalanka praised googly of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who returned figures of 2/25

  • Bangladesh left with mountain to climb in terms of run rate

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said the first two overs bowled by his seamers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera set the tone for their Asia Cup T20 win over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 13, 2025).

Thushara and Chameera delivered back-to-back maiden overs, sending the Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon back to the dressing room for ducks in the process. Bangladesh could not recover from the twin loss and only managed an underwhelming 139/5, which was chased down by Sri Lanka in 14.4 overs for the loss of four wickets.

"The first two overs were a key moment for us, set the platform. It was a dream start," said Asalanka at the post-match presentation. He also praised the googly of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who returned the best figures of 2/25 for his side. "That is his main weapon, even we can't pick him. He's a superstar."

The six-wicket win gave a huge boost to Sri Lanka's net run rate and Asalanka said it was a great team effort. "Once we got 115-120 , we wanted to finish the game as soon as possible. It's absolutely brilliant support from the fans, Bangladesh fans as well," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

What Player Of the Match Kamil Mishara Said

Player of the Match Kamil Mishara, who hit an unbeaten 46 off 32 for Sri Lanka and shared a 95-run stand with Pathum Nissanka, said, "Pathum just asked me to play my normal game, and to take my time. I'm very happy to win a game for my country again."

Bangladesh Captain Litton Das' Reaction

Agreeing with Asalanka's assessment, losing skipper Litton Das said his team lost the game in the powerplay itself where they could score just 30 runs in six overs and lost three wickets in the bargain. "I thought in the powerplay we lost the game. The wicket was a very good one to bat on. If you score 140 on a good wicket, you have to bowl and field well, which we didn't do," he added.

The margin of defeat left Bangladesh with a mountain to climb in terms of net run rate. They have to defeat Afghanistan by a huge margin to survive in the tournament. "It's a do or die . Thanks to our supporters, I wish they will come again," Das said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Asalanka Lauds Thushara, Chameera For 'Dream Start'

  3. India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

  5. Chris Lynn Smashes Five Consecutive Sixes To Score Century In Vitality Blast 2025 Semi-Final: Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  2. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  3. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  4. PM Modi Makes First Trip To Manipur Since 2023 Ethnic Clashes: What’s In The Offing?

  5. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  2. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  3. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  4. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  5. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions