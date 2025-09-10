Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Registration Open Until September 16

Register for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 counselling at tnmedicalselection.net before September 16, 5:00 PM. Apply for PG medical and diploma courses in govt & self-financing colleges.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Registration Open Until September 16
Summary
  • Registration started for MD, MS, and Diploma courses with a deadline of September 16, 5 PM.

  • Security deposit ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh based on the college category

  • Discontinuation penalty up to Rs 15 lakh for degree courses, Rs 10 lakh for diploma courses

  • NEET PG cutoff 276 for General, 235 for SC/ST/OBC, 255 for PwD candidates

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu, has commenced the NEET PG 2025 counselling registration for postgraduate medical and diploma courses. Candidates seeking admission to government and self-financing medical colleges must register on tnmedicalselection.net before the deadline of September 16, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Registration Process

The selection committee has issued separate information brochures for government and management quota seats. Candidates must complete their registration within the specified timeframe, as merit list publication, choice filling, and seat allotment dates will be announced subsequently.

Required documents include service details duly certified by officials for eligible medical officers, along with the completed application form. Medical officers must have completed a minimum of two years of continuous service as of March 31, 2025, whether recruited through TNPSC, MRB, or serving in local bodies.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Application Fee Structure

Government Seats:

  • Application fee: Rs 3,000

  • Counselling fee: Rs 1,000

  • Security deposit: Rs 30,000 (government colleges), Rs 1 lakh (self-financing colleges)

Management Quota:

  • Application fee: Rs 5,000

  • Registration fee: Rs 1,000 (non-refundable)

  • Security deposit: Rs 2 lakh

SC/ST candidates are exempted from application fees for government seats. The security deposit will be refunded within three months after counselling completion if candidates don't secure seats.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must achieve a minimum NEET PG cutoff score out of 800 marks:

  • General Category: 276 marks (50th percentile)

  • SC/ST/OBC: 235 marks (40th percentile)

  • General-PwD: 255 marks (45th percentile)

These scores determine eligibility for admission to Tamil Nadu medical colleges offering postgraduate programs.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Bond Policy

The state has implemented strict service bond requirements with significant financial penalties for course discontinuation:

Discontinuation Penalties:

  • PG Degree Courses: Rs 15 lakh

  • PG Diploma Courses: Rs 10 lakh

These charges must be paid through a Demand Draft in favor of "The Secretary, Selection Committee, Kilpauk, Chennai–10." The bond policy aims to ensure completion of medical education and subsequent service commitments.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates

Key Timeline:

  • Registration Started: September 10, 2025

  • Last Date to Apply: September 16, 2025 (5:00 PM)

  • Merit List Publication: To be announced

  • Choice Filling: To be announced

  • Seat Allotment: To be announced

The counselling process covers admissions to MD, MS, and Diploma courses in both government and self-financing medical colleges affiliated with Dr. MGR Medical University. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on subsequent counselling phases.

