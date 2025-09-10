Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Registration Open Until September 16

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Application Fee Structure

Government Seats:

Application fee: Rs 3,000

Counselling fee: Rs 1,000

Security deposit: Rs 30,000 (government colleges), Rs 1 lakh (self-financing colleges)

Management Quota:

Application fee: Rs 5,000

Registration fee: Rs 1,000 (non-refundable)

Security deposit: Rs 2 lakh

SC/ST candidates are exempted from application fees for government seats. The security deposit will be refunded within three months after counselling completion if candidates don't secure seats.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must achieve a minimum NEET PG cutoff score out of 800 marks:

General Category: 276 marks (50th percentile)

SC/ST/OBC: 235 marks (40th percentile)

General-PwD: 255 marks (45th percentile)

These scores determine eligibility for admission to Tamil Nadu medical colleges offering postgraduate programs.