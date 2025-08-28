NEET PG 2025: Merit List Released for All India Quota Seats, Counselling Begins Soon

The NEET PG Result 2025 has reached a crucial milestone with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) releasing the NEET PG merit list for all India quota seats. This development marks a significant step forward for medical graduates aspiring to secure postgraduate admissions in MD, MS, and DNB courses.
Merit List Details and AIQ Seats Distribution
The NEET PG AIQ merit list 2025 covers 50% of the all-India quota seats for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post-MBBS DNB, DrNB (Direct 6 years), and NBEMS Diploma courses for the 2025-26 academic session. The comprehensive list includes candidates' roll numbers, application IDs, category details, NEET PG scores, overall ranks, all India quota ranks, and category-wise AIQ ranks.
Candidates can access the merit list directly at natboard.edu.in, where NBEMS has made the complete ranking information available for qualified aspirants. The merit list specifically highlights candidates who secured scores equal to or above the NEET PG qualifying marks 2025 across different categories.
NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Release and Download Process
NEET PG 2025 scorecards will be available for download from September 5, 2025, exclusively through the official NBEMS website. These digital scorecards will remain accessible for six months only; after this period, they will no longer be available for download.
The NEET PG scorecard will display three critical ranking details: overall NEET PG 2025 rank, All India 50% quota rank, and All India 50% quota category rank (OBC/SC/ST/EWS). These rankings will determine eligibility for respective seat categories under the central quota system.
AIQ Counselling Process and Timeline
The AIQ counselling process will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. NEET PG counselling 2025 is expected to commence in the last week of September 2025, following the official brochure release.
The counselling process will include four rounds for seat allocation: Round 1, Round 2, the mop-up round, and the stray vacancy round. Candidates must complete online registration, pay counselling fees, fill choice preferences, and report to allotted institutions within specified timeframes.
Cut-off Marks and Eligibility Criteria
NEET PG scores meeting the category-wise cut-off requirements ensure counselling eligibility. The qualifying percentiles are: General/EWS - 50th percentile, SC/ST/OBC - 40th percentile, and UR PwD - 45th percentile. Notably, NEET PG cut-off scores for 2025 have decreased across all categories, providing more aspirants with opportunities to compete for postgraduate medical seats.
The NEET PG 2025 examination was conducted on August 3 in a single shift, with results declared on August 19. Pooshan Mohapatra from SCB Medical College, Cuttack, emerged as the exam topper. Over 3 lakh medical students appeared for the examination this year, with qualified candidates now progressing to the counselling phase.
State-wise merit lists for the remaining 50% state quota seats will be prepared separately by respective state authorities according to their individual eligibility criteria and reservation policies.