GATE 2026 Registration to Begin on August 28: Key Details for Applicants

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) will be conducted by IIT Guwahati for the upcoming admission and recruitment cycle. As per the revised notification, the GATE 2026 registration will officially start on August 28, 2025. Candidates aspiring for postgraduate admissions, public sector jobs, or fellowship opportunities must carefully go through the GATE 2026 eligibility criteria before applying.
The exam is highly competitive and serves as a gateway to M.Tech, PhD programs, and PSU recruitments across India. Since the application timeline is limited, candidates are advised to begin preparing their documents and fee details in advance.
GATE 2026 Registration: Important Dates
The important dates for the GATE 2026 registration process have been announced:
Opening of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): August 28, 2025
Closing date of regular online applications (without late fee): September 28, 2025
Closing date with late fee: October 6, 2025
GATE 2026 Examination Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
Result announcement: March 19, 2026
These deadlines are crucial for applicants to avoid late charges or missing out on the application altogether.
GATE 2026 Registration: Documents Required
For a smooth GATE 2026 registration process, candidates must keep the following documents ready:
Valid email ID and mobile number
Scanned passport-size photograph and signature (as per specifications)
Category certificate (if applicable)
PwD certificate (if applicable)
Qualifying degree certificate or provisional certificate
Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN, or Passport
Applicants must also be prepared with online payment details for the GATE 2026 registration fee.
GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Students who are currently enrolled in the third year or higher of any undergraduate program, or those who have already obtained a government-recognized degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, or humanities, are eligible to take the GATE exam.
Additionally, students who are pursuing or have obtained such degrees from universities abroad are also eligible to apply.
GATE 2026: Exam Schedule
The GATE 2026 exam will be held over two weekends - February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The test will be conducted in computer-based mode across various cities in India. Candidates can select their preferred exam city while filling the form.
GATE 2026: Subject Paper Combinations
The exam offers multiple subject papers, and candidates can opt for one or two paper combinations as per the rules. The list of allowed combinations will be available in the official information brochure. Candidates should check carefully to ensure their selection aligns with their academic background and career goals.
The Gate 2026 application fee varies by category and gender. General candidates will pay the standard GATE 2026 registration fee, while women, SC, ST, and PwD candidates will be eligible for concessions.