GATE 2026 Registration to Begin on August 28: Key Details for Applicants

GATE 2026 registration starts on August 28, 2025, by IIT Guwahati. Eligible candidates include third-year UG students and graduates.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
GATE 2026
GATE 2026 Registration to Begin on August 28: Key Details for Applicants
info_icon

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) will be conducted by IIT Guwahati for the upcoming admission and recruitment cycle. As per the revised notification, the GATE 2026 registration will officially start on August 28, 2025. Candidates aspiring for postgraduate admissions, public sector jobs, or fellowship opportunities must carefully go through the GATE 2026 eligibility criteria before applying.

The exam is highly competitive and serves as a gateway to M.Tech, PhD programs, and PSU recruitments across India. Since the application timeline is limited, candidates are advised to begin preparing their documents and fee details in advance.

GATE 2026 Registration: Important Dates

The important dates for the GATE 2026 registration process have been announced:

  • Opening of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): August 28, 2025

  • Closing date of regular online applications (without late fee): September 28, 2025

  • Closing date with late fee: October 6, 2025

  • GATE 2026 Examination Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

  • Result announcement: March 19, 2026

These deadlines are crucial for applicants to avoid late charges or missing out on the application altogether.

Shiksha Aarambh, an effort To Bring Back Out-of-School Children - Abhijay Vaish/Outlook
A QR Code Away From The Classroom: Delhi’s Effort To Bring Back Out-Of-School Children

BY Abhijay Vaish

GATE 2026 Registration: Documents Required

For a smooth GATE 2026 registration process, candidates must keep the following documents ready:

  • Valid email ID and mobile number

  • Scanned passport-size photograph and signature (as per specifications)

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • PwD certificate (if applicable)

  • Qualifying degree certificate or provisional certificate

  • Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN, or Passport

Applicants must also be prepared with online payment details for the GATE 2026 registration fee.

null - null
New Atal Scholarship for UK Studies: A Guide to the UP Chevening Scholarship Program

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Students who are currently enrolled in the third year or higher of any undergraduate program, or those who have already obtained a government-recognized degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, or humanities, are eligible to take the GATE exam.

Additionally, students who are pursuing or have obtained such degrees from universities abroad are also eligible to apply.

GATE 2026: Exam Schedule

The GATE 2026 exam will be held over two weekends - February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The test will be conducted in computer-based mode across various cities in India. Candidates can select their preferred exam city while filling the form.

GATE 2026: Subject Paper Combinations

The exam offers multiple subject papers, and candidates can opt for one or two paper combinations as per the rules. The list of allowed combinations will be available in the official information brochure. Candidates should check carefully to ensure their selection aligns with their academic background and career goals.

The Gate 2026 application fee varies by category and gender. General candidates will pay the standard GATE 2026 registration fee, while women, SC, ST, and PwD candidates will be eligible for concessions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi US Open 2025: 13th-seeded Russian Crashes Out In Five-set Thriller

  2. Ben Shelton Vs Ignacio Buse US Open 2025: American Star Cruise Past Peruvian In Straight Sets

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  4. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indian Faces Chinese Top Seed In Round Of 64

  2. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  4. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  5. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  3. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr