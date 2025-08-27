Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025: Complete Datesheet Released for First and Second Year Students

Download the Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 timetable for 1st and 2nd-year theory papers from the official BSEH website. Check important dates and exam schedule now.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025
Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025: Complete Datesheet Released for First and Second Year Students
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 timetable, detailing the schedule for both first-year and second-year theory papers. Candidates can download the Datesheet directly from the official BSEH website.

Second-year candidates will start their exams on September 26, 2025, with “Cognition, Learning and The Socio-Cultural Context.” Core subjects such as School Culture, Leadership and Change follow on September 29, and Understanding the Self, Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education on October 1. The last paper for the Haryana D.El.Ed 2nd year exam date, pedagogy in Urdu, Punjabi, and Sanskrit, takes place on October 21, 2025, concluding the examination cycle.

All tests are held in a single afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM; language papers run from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A valid admit card with an attested photograph is mandatory for entry, and electronic devices, including mobile phones and calculators, are prohibited. Candidates should bring their own log tables and pencils for mapping exercises.

This examination schedule applies to all eligible D.El.Ed candidates seeking elementary education teaching certification in Haryana state. The comprehensive arrangement ensures systematic evaluation across theoretical knowledge areas essential for primary and upper primary school teaching positions within the state education system.

Examinations begin on September 25, 2025, when first-year students will sit for the “Childhood and Development of Children” paper. Subsequent papers include Education, Society, Curriculum, and Learner on September 27, and Pedagogy Across the Curriculum with ICT & Action Research on September 30. The final first-year exam date covers language pedagogy for Urdu, Punjabi, and Sanskrit on October 18, 2025, marking the end of the Haryana del ed 1st year exam date schedule.

To access the Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 datesheet link: Visit bseh.org.in and click on the datesheet PDF available under “Recent News” on the homepage. This document covers fresh, reappearing, and mercy chance students admitted between 2020 and 2024.

For assistance, the board offers WhatsApp support at 8816840349 and telephone lines on PABX 01664-244171 to 244176. Extensions 137 (Special Exam Cell) and 161/175 (Conduct Branch) handle specific queries. The official email for D.El.Ed communications is dedbarnch2@gmail.com.

Students are advised to print their datesheet, review the schedule carefully, and check the BSEH portal regularly for any updates or amendments to the examination calendar.

