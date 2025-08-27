Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025: Complete Datesheet Released for First and Second Year Students

Second-year candidates will start their exams on September 26, 2025, with “Cognition, Learning and The Socio-Cultural Context.” Core subjects such as School Culture, Leadership and Change follow on September 29, and Understanding the Self, Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education on October 1. The last paper for the Haryana D.El.Ed 2nd year exam date, pedagogy in Urdu, Punjabi, and Sanskrit, takes place on October 21, 2025, concluding the examination cycle.