UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Tomorrow

Register for UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 from September 10 to September 15 on upneet.gov.in. Secure your seat in state-quota MBBS/BDS programs at government and private colleges.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025
  • Registration for Round 2 begins September 10 on upneet.gov.in

  • Choice filling and locking to run until September 14, 2025

  • Fee payment and document upload window closes September 15

  • Seat allotment result to be declared on September 19

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will open online registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 from September 10 (5:00 PM) to September 15 (11:00 AM). The counselling portal—upneet.gov.in—will allow NEET UG 2025 qualifiers to register, pay fees, and upload documents for 85% state-quota MBBS/BDS seats in government and private colleges.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

  • Registration & Fee Payment: September 10, 2025 (5 PM) to September 15 (11 AM)

  • Merit List Declaration: September 15, 2025

  • Choice Filling & Locking: September 15 (5 PM) to September 18 (5 PM)

  • Seat Allotment Result: September 19, 2025

  • Admission Reporting: September 20–26, 2025

Candidates must remit a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000 (online via net banking, UPI, or cards) and upload scanned documents, including NEET UG admit card, scorecard, Class 10/12 mark sheets, domicile certificate, and category/PwD certificates where applicable.

UP NEET UG Counselling Round 2: How to Register

  1. Visit upneet.gov.in and click “UG Counselling 2025 – Round 2.”

  2. Complete the registration form with your NEET roll number and personal details.

  3. Pay the ₹2,000 registration fee.

  4. Upload scanned documents in the prescribed formats.

  5. Submit and download the confirmation slip for future reference.

What is After Registration?

After choice filling and locking by September 18, the DGME will process seat allotments based on NEET rank and preferences. The Round 2 allotment result will be published on September 19, and candidates must report to the allotted colleges by September 26. Failing to report or locking choices on time will result in forfeiture of the security deposit and loss of seat.

Round 2 is the last opportunity to secure a seat under the state quota; no further upgradation rounds are planned. Applicants who miss Round 2 may participate in a Mop-Up round or Stray Vacancy round if conducted.

