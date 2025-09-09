WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result released on September 9. Check BTech, BPharm, and BArch allotment status at wbjeeb.nic.in using your roll number and password.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment
WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared
Summary
  • Round 2 seat allotment results declared on September 9, 2025

  • Seat acceptance fee ₹5,000 due by September 11 for fresh allotments

  • Top ranker scored 200/200 securing All-India Rank 1 in CSE

  • General category CSE closing rank at Jadavpur University: 120

West Bengal JEE 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Round 2 seat allotment result for WBJEE 2025 on September 9, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status for BTech, BPharm, and BArch courses at wbjeeb.nic.in by logging in with their WBJEE 2025 roll number and password.

WBJEE Seat Allotment 2025: How to Download

  1. Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

  2. Click on the “Round 2 Seat Allotment” link

  3. Enter WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin

  4. Submit to view allotment status

  5. Download and print the seat allotment letter for admission

Candidates who receive a fresh allotment must pay the seat acceptance fee of ₹5,000 between September 9 and 11, 2025. They must then report to their allotted institute with the allotment letter and required documents for verification within the same period

NIRF Rankings 2025 Released: India’s Premier Educational Institutions Revealed

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

WBJEE Topper List 2025

The Top 10 rank holders in WBJEE 2025 secured perfect or near-perfect scores in both papers. Jadavpur University’s Computer Science & Engineering program saw the All-India Rank 1 student scoring 200/200, followed by candidates from Bengal Engineering and Science University and Kalyani Government Engineering College in the next positions. The full topper list is available on the WBJEEB website under “Merit List 2025.”

What is After the WBJEE Seat Allotment 2025?

  • Fee Payment & Reporting: Pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted college by September 11.

  • Document Verification: Carry original certificates, category, and PwD documents (if applicable), and the allotment letter.

  • Tuition Fee Payment: After verification, pay the provisional admission fee at the institute.

  • Upgradation: Round 2 is the final and last round; no further upgradation is permitted. Candidates satisfied with their current allotment need not participate in subsequent rounds.

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins Today - Important Dates, Eligibility, and How to Apply

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

WBJEE 2025 Cutoff

The Round 2 cutoff ranks for WBJEE 2025 have been released alongside the seat allotment results. These closing ranks represent the merit position of the last candidate admitted to each course and category. Cutoff trends vary significantly across institutes, courses, and reservation categories, reflecting the competitive landscape of engineering admissions in West Bengal.

  • General category closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering at Jadavpur University: 120

  • OBC-A category closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering at Jadavpur University: 250

  • SC category closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering at Jadavpur University: 900

  • ST category closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering at Jadavpur University: 1,600

Published At:
