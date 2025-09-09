WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared

Round 2 seat allotment results declared on September 9, 2025
West Bengal JEE 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Round 2 seat allotment result for WBJEE 2025 on September 9, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status for BTech, BPharm, and BArch courses at wbjeeb.nic.in by logging in with their WBJEE 2025 roll number and password.
WBJEE Seat Allotment 2025: How to Download
Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Click on the “Round 2 Seat Allotment” link
Enter WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin
Submit to view allotment status
Download and print the seat allotment letter for admission
Candidates who receive a fresh allotment must pay the seat acceptance fee of ₹5,000 between September 9 and 11, 2025. They must then report to their allotted institute with the allotment letter and required documents for verification within the same period
WBJEE Topper List 2025
The Top 10 rank holders in WBJEE 2025 secured perfect or near-perfect scores in both papers. Jadavpur University’s Computer Science & Engineering program saw the All-India Rank 1 student scoring 200/200, followed by candidates from Bengal Engineering and Science University and Kalyani Government Engineering College in the next positions. The full topper list is available on the WBJEEB website under “Merit List 2025.”
What is After the WBJEE Seat Allotment 2025?
Fee Payment & Reporting: Pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted college by September 11.
Document Verification: Carry original certificates, category, and PwD documents (if applicable), and the allotment letter.
Tuition Fee Payment: After verification, pay the provisional admission fee at the institute.
Upgradation: Round 2 is the final and last round; no further upgradation is permitted. Candidates satisfied with their current allotment need not participate in subsequent rounds.
WBJEE 2025 Cutoff
The Round 2 cutoff ranks for WBJEE 2025 have been released alongside the seat allotment results. These closing ranks represent the merit position of the last candidate admitted to each course and category. Cutoff trends vary significantly across institutes, courses, and reservation categories, reflecting the competitive landscape of engineering admissions in West Bengal.
OBC-A category closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering at Jadavpur University: 250
SC category closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering at Jadavpur University: 900
ST category closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering at Jadavpur University: 1,600