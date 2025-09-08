Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins Today - Important Dates, Eligibility, and How to Apply

Registration opens September 8 with a deadline of September 16, 2025
Age limit 21-37 years for general males, extended limits for other categories
B.Ed. A degree is mandatory along with relevant graduation/post-graduation qualifications
Fee ranges from Rs. 760. 1440 based on category and number of papers applied
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially launched online registration for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET 2025) starting today, September 8, 2025. This statewide examination provides aspiring teachers with lifetime validity certification, making them eligible for the upcoming BPSC TRE-4 recruitment scheduled for December 2025.
Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfill specific educational and age requirements to be eligible for Bihar STET 2025. The minimum age limit is 21 years, while the maximum varies by category.
Educational Requirements:
Paper 1 (Classes 9-10): Bachelor's degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed qualification
Paper 2 (Classes 11-12): Master's degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed qualification
Minimum 50% marks required in graduation from a UGC-recognized university
Age Limits by Category:
General Male: 37 years
General Female: 40 years
OBC/BC/EBC: 40 years
SC/ST: 42 years
Divyang candidates: Up to 10 years additional relaxation
How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025
The application process is entirely online through the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Step-by-step Application Process:
Visit the official website and click on "Register New Portal"
Complete registration using basic details, mobile number, and email ID
Verify registration through OTP sent to the registered mobile number
Log in using your credentials and fill out the complete application form
Upload required documents - photograph (20kb-100kb, 3.5cm×4.5cm) and signature (10kb-50kb)
Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway
Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference
Bihar STET 2025: Application Fee
The application fee structure varies based on category and number of papers:
Fee Structure:
General/OBC/EWS (Single Paper): Rs. 960
General/OBC/EWS (Both Papers): Rs. 1,440
SC/ST/PwD (Single Paper): Rs. 760
SC/ST/PwD (Both Papers): Rs. 1,140
Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet.
Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates
Key Timeline:
Registration Starts: September 8, 2025
Last Date to Apply: September 16, 2025 (11:59 PM)
Fee Payment Deadline: September 16, 2025
Exam Dates: October 4-25, 2025 (Computer-Based Test)
Result Declaration: November 1, 2025
The examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format with 150 multiple-choice questions for each paper, carrying 150 marks with a 2.5-hour duration. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Successful candidates will receive a lifetime validity certificate, directly qualifying them for BPSC TRE-4 recruitment, making this an excellent opportunity for teaching aspirants in Bihar.