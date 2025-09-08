Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins Today - Important Dates, Eligibility, and How to Apply

Bihar STET 2025 registration begins today at bsebstet.com. Check eligibility, important dates, and how to apply online for the State Teacher Eligibility Test.

Bihar STET 2025
Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins Today - Important Dates, Eligibility, and How to Apply
  • Registration opens September 8 with a deadline of September 16, 2025

  • Age limit 21-37 years for general males, extended limits for other categories

  • B.Ed. A degree is mandatory along with relevant graduation/post-graduation qualifications

  • Fee ranges from Rs. 760. 1440 based on category and number of papers applied

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially launched online registration for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET 2025) starting today, September 8, 2025. This statewide examination provides aspiring teachers with lifetime validity certification, making them eligible for the upcoming BPSC TRE-4 recruitment scheduled for December 2025.

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfill specific educational and age requirements to be eligible for Bihar STET 2025. The minimum age limit is 21 years, while the maximum varies by category.

Educational Requirements:

  • Paper 1 (Classes 9-10): Bachelor's degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed qualification

  • Paper 2 (Classes 11-12): Master's degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed qualification

  • Minimum 50% marks required in graduation from a UGC-recognized university

Age Limits by Category:

  • General Male: 37 years

  • General Female: 40 years

  • OBC/BC/EBC: 40 years

  • SC/ST: 42 years

  • Divyang candidates: Up to 10 years additional relaxation

How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025

The application process is entirely online through the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step-by-step Application Process:

  1. Visit the official website and click on "Register New Portal"

  2. Complete registration using basic details, mobile number, and email ID

  3. Verify registration through OTP sent to the registered mobile number

  4. Log in using your credentials and fill out the complete application form

  5. Upload required documents - photograph (20kb-100kb, 3.5cm×4.5cm) and signature (10kb-50kb)

  6. Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway

  7. Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference

Bihar STET 2025: Application Fee

The application fee structure varies based on category and number of papers:

Fee Structure:

  • General/OBC/EWS (Single Paper): Rs. 960

  • General/OBC/EWS (Both Papers): Rs. 1,440

  • SC/ST/PwD (Single Paper): Rs. 760

  • SC/ST/PwD (Both Papers): Rs. 1,140

Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet.

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates

Key Timeline:

  • Registration Starts: September 8, 2025

  • Last Date to Apply: September 16, 2025 (11:59 PM)

  • Fee Payment Deadline: September 16, 2025

  • Exam Dates: October 4-25, 2025 (Computer-Based Test)

  • Result Declaration: November 1, 2025

The examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format with 150 multiple-choice questions for each paper, carrying 150 marks with a 2.5-hour duration. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Successful candidates will receive a lifetime validity certificate, directly qualifying them for BPSC TRE-4 recruitment, making this an excellent opportunity for teaching aspirants in Bihar.

