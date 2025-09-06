UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC ESE Main result 2025, marking a significant milestone for aspiring engineers seeking coveted government positions. Released on September 4, 2025, the Engineering Services Examination result 2025 has qualified 1,376 candidates for the personality test, bringing them one step closer to prestigious engineering roles in central government departments.
UPSC ESE Main Result 2025
The UPSC ESE Mains result 2025 showcases impressive performance across all engineering disciplines. Among the qualified candidates, Civil Engineering leads with 646 successful aspirants, followed by Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering with 311 candidates. Electrical Engineering has produced 237 qualified candidates, while Mechanical Engineering accounts for 182 successful aspirants. This comprehensive breakdown reflects the competitive nature of the examination and the diverse engineering talent pool in the country.
The UPSC ESE mains cutoff 2025 varies across categories and disciplines, with the commission maintaining its rigorous selection standards. The mains examination, conducted on August 10, 2025, tested candidates' in-depth technical knowledge through two descriptive papers of 300 marks each, totaling 600 marks. The result demonstrates the high caliber of candidates who successfully navigated through both preliminary and main examination stages.
How to Download UPSC ESE Main Result 2025
Candidates seeking to download UPSC ESE Mains result can access their status through a straightforward process. The UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Direct Link is available on the official website at upsc.gov.in. To check results, aspirants must visit the official portal, navigate to the Engineering Services section, and click on the Main Examination Result 2025 link.
The result is published in PDF format containing both roll number-wise and name-wise lists of qualified candidates. UPSC ESE Mains scorecards will be made available for download after the declaration of final results, remaining accessible for 30 days. Candidates can download their individual scorecards using their roll numbers and date of birth.
UPSC 15-day Window for Updating Details
A crucial administrative step awaits successful candidates as UPSC will soon initiate a 15-day window for updating details in the One Time Registration (OTR) module. Qualified candidates must log into upsconline.gov.in to validate their educational status and submit documentary evidence of passing the qualifying examination. This verification process is mandatory, and failure to update details within the stipulated timeframe will result in cancellation of candidature for the personality test.
The commission emphasizes that the current selection is provisional, subject to fulfillment of all eligibility requirements. Candidates must prepare original certificates supporting their claims regarding age, educational qualifications, community status, and benchmark disability (where applicable) for the interview stage.
UPSC ESE Main Result 2025: What's Next?
The UPSC personality test schedule represents the final hurdle in the selection process. UPSC will announce the UPSC ESE interview date 2025 separately, with exact dates communicated through e-summon letters to qualified candidates. The commission has clearly stated that it will not entertain any requests for changes in the allocated date and time of the personality test.
The UPSC interview preparation phase becomes crucial as the personality test carries 200 marks and significantly influences the final merit list. The interview assesses not only technical competence but also leadership qualities, decision-making abilities, and communication skills essential for engineering services. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the "Important Instructions" available on the commission's website before appearing for the interview.
The final selection process combines mains examination scores (600 marks) with interview performance (200 marks), creating a total of 800 marks for the ultimate merit determination. This comprehensive evaluation ensures that selected candidates possess both technical expertise and personal attributes necessary for prestigious engineering positions in various government departments including Railways, Telecommunications, Defense Services, and Central Water Engineering.
The UPSC ESE 2025 examination continues to serve as a gateway to Grade A and B engineering positions, offering successful candidates opportunities to contribute to national infrastructure development and public service across multiple technical domains.