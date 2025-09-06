UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

UPSC 15-day Window for Updating Details

A crucial administrative step awaits successful candidates as UPSC will soon initiate a 15-day window for updating details in the One Time Registration (OTR) module. Qualified candidates must log into upsconline.gov.in to validate their educational status and submit documentary evidence of passing the qualifying examination. This verification process is mandatory, and failure to update details within the stipulated timeframe will result in cancellation of candidature for the personality test.