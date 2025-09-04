UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

Candidates can download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 using their registration ID and date of birth via the official UPSC CDS admit card download link.

UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card
UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know
The UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card has officially been released, bringing relief to thousands of candidates preparing for the upcoming Combined Defence Services Examination. Aspirants can now access the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 using their registration ID and date of birth. To avoid any last-minute hassle, candidates are advised to promptly visit the UPSC CDS admit card download link and secure their admit card well ahead of the exam date.

What is the UPSC CDS Exam?

The Union Public Service Commission’s Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination is conducted twice a year to select candidates for the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Indian Air Force Academy. The CDS exam is a prestigious gateway for graduates to join India’s armed forces as commissioned officers. Each paper tests candidates on English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. Aspirants must clear the written exam and subsequent SSB Interview to secure a final appointment.

How To Download CDS Admit Card 2025?

  1. Visit the official UPSC website.

  2. Click on the “Admit Card” section.

  3. Look for the link titled “UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card.”

  4. Enter your registration ID and date of birth.

  5. Click “Submit” to view your CDS exam admit card.

  6. Download and print the hall ticket.

Ensuring you have the correct CDS 2 hall ticket 2025 is crucial, as entry to the exam center will not be allowed without the printed admit card. Verify all details, name, photograph, exam venue, and signature, before the exam day to avoid last-minute hassles.

UPSC CDS 2025 Exam Schedule: Date & Time

The UPSC CDS 2 2025 exam date has been officially announced. The written examination is scheduled for November 24, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two sessions:

  • Morning Session (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM): English and General Knowledge

  • Afternoon Session (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM): Elementary Mathematics

Candidates must arrive at the examination center at least one hour before the start time. Remember to carry your cds exam admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. Without these documents, entry will be strictly prohibited.

Best of luck to all candidates appearing for CDS 2 2025!

Published At:
