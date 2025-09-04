UPSC CDS 2025 Exam Schedule: Date & Time

The UPSC CDS 2 2025 exam date has been officially announced. The written examination is scheduled for November 24, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two sessions:

Morning Session (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM): English and General Knowledge

Afternoon Session (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM): Elementary Mathematics

Candidates must arrive at the examination center at least one hour before the start time. Remember to carry your cds exam admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. Without these documents, entry will be strictly prohibited.