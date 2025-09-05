NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Phase Begins Today

NEET 2025: Choice Filling Process

The choice filling process offers unlimited options, allowing candidates to select as many colleges and courses as desired based on their preferences. However, experts recommend preparing a strategic preference list beforehand, considering the seat matrix, previous year cutoffs, and individual NEET ranks to maximize allotment chances. Important fee structures vary by category and institution type. For 15% All India Quota and Central Universities, the counselling fee is Rs. 1,000 for unreserved candidates with a security deposit of Rs. 10,000, while SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates pay Rs. 500 with Rs. 5,000 security deposit. Deemed university applicants across all categories must pay Rs. 5,000 counselling fee with Rs. 2,00,000 security deposit.