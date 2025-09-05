NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Choice Filling Phase Begins Today

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling choice filling begins today, Sept 5. Candidates can submit and lock their choices at mcc.nic.in until Sept 9 for MBBS & BDS admissions.

neet ug counselling 2025
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the choice filling phase for NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 2 today, September 5, 2025, marking a crucial opportunity for medical aspirants seeking MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can now access the official portal at mcc.nic.in to fill and lock their preferred course and college choices until September 9, 2025.

MCC NEET Counselling 2025

The comprehensive MCC NEET counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule has been structured to ensure smooth processing, with registration running from September 4-9 and choice filling available from today through September 9. The choice locking facility will be active from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on September 9, after which no modifications will be permitted.

Following the choice filling period, seat allotment processing will occur from September 10-11, with the Round 2 provisional results declared on September 12, 2025. Candidates allocated seats must report to their designated institutions between September 13-19, followed by verification by colleges from September 20-21.

NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2

Five distinct groups of candidates are eligible for Round 2 participation. Group I includes registered candidates who received no allotment in Round 1, while Group II comprises those whose Round 1 seats were cancelled during document verification. Group III consists of candidates who reported to Round 1 institutes and opted for upgradation, Group IV includes those who were allotted but did not join their Round 1 seats, and Group V covers candidates who resigned online from their Round 1 allocation.

Fresh registration remains mandatory for Round 2, even for candidates who participated in the previous round, as all choices from Round 1 are considered null and void. Candidates who did not register for Round 1 must complete fresh registration with full fee payment, while those seeking upgradation need to fill new choices and lock them within the specified timeframe.

NEET 2025: Choice Filling Process

The choice filling process offers unlimited options, allowing candidates to select as many colleges and courses as desired based on their preferences. However, experts recommend preparing a strategic preference list beforehand, considering the seat matrix, previous year cutoffs, and individual NEET ranks to maximize allotment chances. Important fee structures vary by category and institution type. For 15% All India Quota and Central Universities, the counselling fee is Rs. 1,000 for unreserved candidates with a security deposit of Rs. 10,000, while SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates pay Rs. 500 with Rs. 5,000 security deposit. Deemed university applicants across all categories must pay Rs. 5,000 counselling fee with Rs. 2,00,000 security deposit.

Essential documents required during the reporting phase include NEET admit card and scorecard, Class 10 and 12 certificates, valid photo ID proof, passport-size photographs, category certificates (if applicable), and provisional allotment letter. NRI candidates must provide additional documentation verifying their overseas residency status.

Special provisions have been implemented for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, with the disability certificate generation portal active until 5:00 PM today, September 5. However, AIIMS Mangalagiri has been removed from the designated PWD verification centers due to inadequate facilities.

The Round 2 counselling represents a significant opportunity for medical aspirants, as it typically witnesses high seat conversion rates and upgradations. With over 2,700 new seats added in government and deemed medical colleges for this round, candidates have enhanced prospects for securing admissions.

Candidates must ensure timely completion of all procedures, as missing deadlines could result in forfeiture of opportunities without refund of security deposits. Regular monitoring of the official website is advised for any updates or schedule modifications.

