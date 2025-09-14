India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Social media has been buzzing with calls to boycott the India vs Pakistan clash. The official broadcaster's post on social media for the match was filled with thousands of comments of users saying they will not watch the match

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Said What Ahead Of Controversial IND Vs PAK Clash?
Two Indian cricket fans, with their bodies painted in the colors of Indian and Pakistan flags, pose for the media with a cutout image of the Asia Cup trophy in Ahmedabad, India on the eve of the Asia Cup match between the two countries, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • India and Pakistan are set to play for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack

  • Social media in India has been furious at the fixture with boycott calls gaining heat

  • Former players are split over whether India should play Pakistan or not

  • Former sports minister Anurag Thakur has said playing Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments is a compulsion

"Blood and water would not flow together," vowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his most recent independence day speech, highlighting India's stern stance against terror from Pakistan. However, as the Asia Cup 2025 clash between the two sides draws closer, Internet users and opposition leaders are asking: "How can cricket and blood flow together?"

"Our Prime Minister said blood and water cannot flow together, then how can blood and cricket flow together?" asked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the eve of the match. "How can war and cricket be at the same time?..."

Social media on the same day was buzzing with calls to boycott the India vs Pakistan clash. The official broadcaster's post on social media for the match was filled with thousands of comments of boycotting.

Even former sports minister Anurag Thakur's rationale that India have to play Pakistan because of the compulsion of participating in multi-nation tournament was not received well at all. Users pointed out BCCI's heft in the cricketing world and also the previous instances of the team not going to tournaments due to political stances.

This is going to be the first match between the two neighbours since the terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir where 26 people were killed. India started 'Operation Sindoor' in the wake of attacks which led to a multi-day border conflict.

Even after ceasefire, the government continued to say that 'Operation Sindoor' has not ended yet. The people in power are being reminded of the same now. "If the operation is on, how can India be playing Pakistan," is the general sentiment on social media.

Widow's wail

The calls for boycott grew even louder when the widow of one of the victims of the terror attack herself joined in and slammed BCCI fnot being sensitive to the families of the 26 lives lost.

She accused the BCCI of insensitivity towards victims' families. Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of Shubham Dwivedi, stated unequivocally, "BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan. I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families."

She also put the players under the scanner for cooperating with the BCCI. "What are our cricketers doing? Cricketers are said to be nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. Except for one-two cricket players, nobody offered to support boycotting the match against Pakistan," she said. "BCCI cannot compel them to play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. Yet, they refuse to do so."

Former player's reactions

However, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar told India Today that the players have to follow the government mandate over playing Pakistan.

Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate too said that even though the players are sensitive towards the popular sentiment, the team will follow the government directive.

Some players too have come out saying that India should not be playing Pakistan.

Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently said that until relations improve, India and Pakistan should not play against each other. All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, member of the ruling BJP, also said on match eve that is opinion is that the much should not take place. Bengal duo of Ashoke Dinda and Manoj Tiwary has also voiced opposition.

Although, legends like Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly and Madan Lal have said that since the government has allowed for it, the game should go ahead.

Unsold tickets

Another indicator of the dull public response to the match is the sale of tickets or rather the lack of it. An India vs Pakistan cricket game is among the most watched sporting events in the world. The demand for tickets is usually so high that they are sold within minutes of opening.

However, reports suggest that tickets are still unsold for the upcoming Asia Cup clash.

The match seems to have the green light from the government even though the overall popular sentiment remains against it. Recently the World Championship of Legends clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions was cancelled on the match day after Indian players decided to not contest. So, there could be a twist waiting to happen.

