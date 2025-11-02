India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match On TV & Online?

The Men In Blue will be eyeing to level the series when they go head-to-head against Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday, Nov 1 at Hobart. Check out the live streaming details and head-to-head T20I records between IND and AUS

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
IND vs AUS live score india tour of australia 2025 2nd t20i updates highlights melbourne
India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/Lukas Coch via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday

  • India are trailing 0-1 in the five-match T20I 2025 series

  • Josh Hazlewood will miss the series

The India vs Australia T20I 2025 series moves to Hobart for the 3rd T20I that will be played at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday. With Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the third T20I against India, the Indian batters will breathe a sigh of relief.

Hazlewood troubled the Indian batters in the 2nd T20I with pace and bounce with only Abhishek Sharma coming out with something positive from the 2nd match. With the bowler rested for the upcoming Ashes series, the hosts will look to Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbott, for wickets.

India could turn to Arshdeep Singh, who's omission in the second match, left many fans scratching their heads. The Bellerive Oval is known to produce batting-friendly pitches so expect another high-scoring affair, where length and placement will be key.

India vs Australia Head-to-head Stats

  • Total matches played: 35

  • India won: 20

  • Australia won: 12

  • No result: 2

  • Abandoned: 1

India vs Australia Squads:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Streaming Info

When and where is the India Vs Australia 3rd T20I being played?

The third match between India and Australia will take place on Wednesday (November 2). The match will be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart with the action starting at 1:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia 3rd T20 match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs AUS 3rd T20 match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd T20 match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd T20 match on JioHotstar app and website.

Published At:
