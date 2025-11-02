23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

At least 23 people killed and 11 injured in a supermarket explosion in Hermosillo, Sonora.
Governor Alfonso Durazo rules out attack and orders full investigation.
President Claudia Sheinbaum offers support and condolences to victims’ families.
At least 23 people were killed and 11 others injured in an explosion at a supermarket in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo, officials said on Saturday. The blast took place at a Waldo’s store in the centre of the Sonora state capital, reported, Al Jazeera.
“Sadly, a number of the victims we’ve found were minors,” Sonora governor Alfonso Durazo said in a video message, adding that the injured were receiving treatment at hospitals in Hermosillo.
According to Al Jazeera, authorities said the incident was not being treated as an attack. Local public security officials confirmed they had ruled out “an event related to a violent act” against civilians. The explosion occurred during Mexico’s Day of the Dead weekend, when families gather to remember deceased relatives.
“I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible,” Durazo said.
“Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives,” he added.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences “to the families and loved ones of those who died” in a post on X.
“I have been in contact with the Sonora governor, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support where needed. I’ve instructed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez to send a support team in order to assist the families and the injured,” she said.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera)