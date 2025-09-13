Madan Lal says it's hard to predict outcome of India vs Pakistan match
Expects a close contest given the uncertainty of T20 cricket
Highlights economic implications of game, noting that every encounter between arch-rivals is tinged with politics
Former India cricketer Madan Lal on Saturday (September 13, 2025) said the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup must go on as the government has given permission for it. He added that it would be hard to predict the match's outcome, given the dynamic nature of T20 cricket.
Noting that the short format makes predictions tricky, Madan Lal told ANI, "The competition will be there because T20I is a shorter format. If it were a Test or an ODI, you could say India are the favourites. It is not easy to predict in T20Is, as in a matter of a few overs, the game changes. It will be a great contest."
He further observed Pakistan's evolving strategy, stating, "Pakistan has changed its planning; its top-order is trying to hit, play attacking cricket, and hit unorthodox shots. The question is, will they play these shots against India?"
Political Climate And National Sentiment
The match has become a focal point of political debate following the Pahalgam terror attacks in April 2025 and the Indian Armed Forces' launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror. These developments have stirred strong public emotions and heightened the sense of patriotism.
Madan Lal expressed solidarity with the nation’s sentiments, emphasising that despite the turmoil, the game must go on. He remarked, "The government has given permission, so what is the problem? We had made the decision not to go to Pakistan. It is up to Pakistan to decide if they want to play or not. Definitely, the Pahalgam attack hurt us; we are patriotic. It is time to give them a 'double jawaab'."
Economic Impact And Unavoidable Match
The former World Cup-winning legend also highlighted the economic implications of the game, noting that every encounter between these arch-rivals is invariably tinged with politics. He pointed out that the livelihoods of many—from telecasters to organisers—are linked to the match.
He said, "Pakistan is unlikely to change; it will remain the same. However, you cannot avoid this (the match), as there are many people whose livelihood depends on it, from telecasters to those at the top. But our sentiment is with the nation, of patriotism. But it is up to us how we reply to Pakistan. Where does BCCI stand?"
Historic Rivalry And Early Campaign Highlights
The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan has captured the imagination of fans for decades, particularly as bilateral series between the two nations have been absent since 2013. This historical gap adds extra significance to contests held during marquee events like the Asia Cup.
Adding to the anticipation, India kick-started their campaign with a nine-wicket win over UAE, while Pakistan secured a 93-run victory over Oman on Friday, setting the stage for an eagerly awaited clash in Dubai.