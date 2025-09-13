IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup T20: 'What's The Problem?', Asks Madan Lal Amid Controversy Surrounding Fixture

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Madan Lal expressed solidarity with the nation’s sentiments in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, adding that despite the turmoil, the game must go on as the Indian government had given permission for it

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup T20
Indian cricket fans, with their bodies painted in the colours of Indian and Pakistan flags, pose for the media with a cutout image of the Asia Cup trophy in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Madan Lal says it's hard to predict outcome of India vs Pakistan match

  • Expects a close contest given the uncertainty of T20 cricket

  • Highlights economic implications of game, noting that every encounter between arch-rivals is tinged with politics

Former India cricketer Madan Lal on Saturday (September 13, 2025) said the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup must go on as the government has given permission for it. He added that it would be hard to predict the match's outcome, given the dynamic nature of T20 cricket.

Noting that the short format makes predictions tricky, Madan Lal told ANI, "The competition will be there because T20I is a shorter format. If it were a Test or an ODI, you could say India are the favourites. It is not easy to predict in T20Is, as in a matter of a few overs, the game changes. It will be a great contest."

He further observed Pakistan's evolving strategy, stating, "Pakistan has changed its planning; its top-order is trying to hit, play attacking cricket, and hit unorthodox shots. The question is, will they play these shots against India?"

Political Climate And National Sentiment

The match has become a focal point of political debate following the Pahalgam terror attacks in April 2025 and the Indian Armed Forces' launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror. These developments have stirred strong public emotions and heightened the sense of patriotism.

Two Indian cricket fans, with their bodies painted in the colors of Indian and Pakistan flags, pose for the media with a cutout image of the Asia Cup trophy in Ahmedabad, India on the eve of the Asia Cup match between the two countries, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Said What Ahead Of Controversial IND Vs PAK Clash?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Madan Lal expressed solidarity with the nation’s sentiments, emphasising that despite the turmoil, the game must go on. He remarked, "The government has given permission, so what is the problem? We had made the decision not to go to Pakistan. It is up to Pakistan to decide if they want to play or not. Definitely, the Pahalgam attack hurt us; we are patriotic. It is time to give them a 'double jawaab'."

Economic Impact And Unavoidable Match

The former World Cup-winning legend also highlighted the economic implications of the game, noting that every encounter between these arch-rivals is invariably tinged with politics. He pointed out that the livelihoods of many—from telecasters to organisers—are linked to the match.

He said, "Pakistan is unlikely to change; it will remain the same. However, you cannot avoid this (the match), as there are many people whose livelihood depends on it, from telecasters to those at the top. But our sentiment is with the nation, of patriotism. But it is up to us how we reply to Pakistan. Where does BCCI stand?"

Historic Rivalry And Early Campaign Highlights

The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan has captured the imagination of fans for decades, particularly as bilateral series between the two nations have been absent since 2013. This historical gap adds extra significance to contests held during marquee events like the Asia Cup.

Adding to the anticipation, India kick-started their campaign with a nine-wicket win over UAE, while Pakistan secured a 93-run victory over Oman on Friday, setting the stage for an eagerly awaited clash in Dubai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
Tags

