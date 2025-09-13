Cricket

Asia Cup: Pakistan Open Campaign With A Bang Against Oman

Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a bang as the Men In Green registered a 93-run victory over Oman on Friday in Dubai. Mohammad Haris scored 67 to play a key role in an otherwise lacklustre batting effort from Pakistan who set a 161-run target for Oman. Pakistani bowlers were almost unplayable for Oman who were bowled out for a paltry 67 to hand two points to the opposition in what was their debut game in the tournament.