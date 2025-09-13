Cricket

Asia Cup: Pakistan Open Campaign With A Bang Against Oman

Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a bang as the Men In Green registered a 93-run victory over Oman on Friday in Dubai. Mohammad Haris scored 67 to play a key role in an otherwise lacklustre batting effort from Pakistan who set a 161-run target for Oman. Pakistani bowlers were almost unplayable for Oman who were bowled out for a paltry 67 to hand two points to the opposition in what was their debut game in the tournament.

Asia Cup T20: Oman vs Pakistan
Asia Cup T20: Pakistan vs Oman | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Oman's Samay Shrivastava, center, shake hands with Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi after Pakistan won during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup T20: Pakistan vs Oman
Asia Cup T20: Oman vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Oman's Mohammad Nadeem, right, plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025: Oman vs Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf celebrates the dismissal of Oman's Hassnain Shah during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman
Asia Cup 2025: Oman vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Oman's Hammad Mirza plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mens T20 Asia Cup: Oman vs Pakistan
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan vs Oman | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mens T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan vs Oman
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Oman vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Oman's Aamir Kaleem, right, and Hammad Mirza run between the wickets to score during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Oman vs Pakistan 4th Match
Pakistan vs Oman 4th Match | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Oman's Aamir Kaleem plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan vs Oman 4th Match
Oman vs Pakistan 4th Match | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup T20: Oman vs Pakistan
Asia Cup T20: Pakistan vs Oman | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup T20: Pakistan vs Oman
Asia Cup T20: Oman vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Oman's Aamir Kaleem, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Salman Agha during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Oman and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  3. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions

  4. England Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s ENG Vs SA At Old Trafford – See Results

  5. Three Die In Ukraine’s Sumy Region, Russia Says Peace Talks Paused

  6. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 14th To September 20th: Step Into The Week With Guidance From The Stars Above

