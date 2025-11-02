Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, Aligarh Muslim University, Shafey Kidwai ponders on the lessons and trials he encountered during his time as an educator before retirement

S
Shafey Kidwai
Updated on:
Updated on:
teaching reflections, teacher retirement essay, life after teaching, education and technology
The structured lecture, with its one-way flow of information, risks creating a sense of monomania—a fascination with a single, dominant ideology. Photo: Sketch by Outlook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A veteran educator reflects on four decades of teaching, growth, and humility.

  • The diary contrasts authentic classroom connection with the digital age’s impersonal pace.

  • Retirement emerges as both an ending and a hopeful beginning of renewal and self-discovery.

An Intentional New Chapter

Four decades ago, my academic journey began with a moment of humility that defined my approach to teaching. Faced with a Vice-Chancellor who demanded I perform an instant lesson at the blackboard, I, a nervous aspirant, could only reply, “I may not be able to teach you, but I can share what I know, no matter how little.” The board’s amusement turned into acceptance, accompanied by a profound truth: “Teaching is not a performative art.” Unlike a musician or a painter, a teacher cannot deliver instantly; authentic pedagogy requires preparation and privacy. This initial lesson—that teaching is an act of genuine sharing, not mere spectacle—has guided me through the decades.

The Silence Drowned Out

The tenderfoot turned veteran, witnessing long, fulfilling, and occasionally challenging years. Now, as I say my final goodbye, I observe the profound impact of technology on the very essence of education. The advent of smart classrooms and digital tools has democratised information and made learning interactive, but this transformation comes at a cost. PowerPoint presentations, while engaging, often drown out the vital, quizzical voices that define a bustling classroom—the quibbling, the silence, and the echoes that signal deep internal processing. Teaching is articulation, but its contradictory, enduring partner is silence. It is within this quiet space that meaning turns impactful, and the core existence of the student is truly seen.

Related Content
Related Content
null - | Photo: Outlook Archives
Banaras Diary

BY Swati Subhedar

The structured lecture, with its one-way flow of information, risks creating a sense of monomania—a fascination with a single, dominant ideology. Critical questioning is the essential tool students must actively embrace to challenge the status quo. Ideas, as author Nasir Abbas rightly noted, often evade human interrogation because they are shaped by social, political and cultural dynamics, which carry with them power, fear and coercion. My experience in the gothic structure of Lucknow University’s sprawling classrooms taught me this: the academic pursuit is about dismantling all that has been taken as truth to discover what lies beyond it. Students must be encouraged to tune into ‘vivadi sur’, the metaphor for embracing new, often disruptive, perspectives.

The Reciprocity of Learning

In my four-decade career, no year has passed without my realising that my students teach me more than I teach them. It is a tantalising experience woven from tiny hurts, minor grievances, trifling rivalries, and the occasional, frothy triumph. This sense of mutual discovery, of continuous self-renewal, is the heart of the profession. Though I dutifully load new apps and learn new programs to keep pace with transformative technology every academic session, I have always felt like a better teacher only when I am actively in the class, truly interacting. This feeling will resonate forever.

null - null
Kodaikanal Diary: They Paved Paradise To Put up a Parking Lot

BY Lalita Iyer

A terminal point has arrived, bringing with it both the relief of escaping work burnout and a gnawing desolation. Upending a four-decade routine instils a feeling of emptiness, but also rekindles hope.

The transition from a full-time structured routine to hours of uncertainty requires a kind of unpreparedness, resembling the natural and inevitable change of autumn leaves falling. This unsettling transition can heighten loneliness and make one acutely aware of vulnerability, especially in a world—even the academic world—where position often defines one’s identity and place.

This modern phenomenon of retirement, and the crisis it entails, were deftly explored by Shakespeare. In King Lear, the king relinquishes his throne but insists on retaining his retinue, as the trappings of the job provided him dignity and worth. His realisation that he is unacceptable without them is exasperating, serving as a powerful lesson for all whose identity is shaped by their position. Like Barbara Pym’s characters in Quartet in Autumn, I grapple with a sense of being adrift and anchorless.

V.S. Achuthanandan - Manvender Vashist Lav
Kerala Diary: A Red Sunset at Calicut

BY Vineetha Mokkil

Yet, this life-altering phase calls for ethical, moral and psychological renewal. Retirement, far from being a period of decline, is a time of renewal and exploration—a time to pursue the choices and possibilities life still holds. It is a time for the reading paradise one always wanted. With the youngest Brontë, I take solace: “O, let me be alone a while /No human form is nigh,” knowing that solitude can pave the way for a transformative and intentional new chapter.

Shafey Kidwai is a Sahitya Akademi awardee and a bilingual critic who retired as the Dean of the faculty of Social Sciences, Aligarh Muslim University.

This story appeared as Retirement Diary in Outlook’s November 11 issue, titled "Caste is the Biggest Political Party in Bihar," which explores how caste plays multiple interconnected roles in seat-sharing and coalition-building in the land of the setting sun.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: History, Early Struggles, Aussie Supremacy And India’s Rise – All You Need To Know

  4. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  3. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  4. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions NDA’s Bihar Promises, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  4. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  5. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start