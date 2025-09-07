Book Review | Upending Rancour Discourse Of The Lion Of Naushera

Ziya Salam and Anand Mishra’s The Lion of Naushera revives the inspiring story of a hero who defended India’s borders and upheld its secular spirit amid a rising tide of intolerance.

S
Shafey Kidwai
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Lion of Naushera Book Cover
The Lion of Naushera Book Cover
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Authentic biographies of martyrs promote brotherhood, tolerance, and moral courage in an era marked by hatred and ideological divisions.

  • The Lion of Naushera brings to light Brigadier Usman’s forgotten story, showcasing his sacrifice and commitment to India’s pluralist spirit.

  • By documenting Usman’s life and struggles, the book preserves a diverse historical narrative and challenges efforts to erase minority contributions.

Much-adored martyr narratives of supreme sacrifice for a noble cause perpetuate exclusivity. It unwittingly but inevitably breeds an overwhelming sense of animosity and supremacy. This aside, such acclamatory writings also hold the potential to reignite a spirit of pluralism and cultivate genuine tolerance in an era where hatred threatens to erase every trace of a pluralist ethos. These liberal values promote tolerance everywhere.

Authentic biographies, devoid of rhetoric, are not just narratives. They are beacons of truth that promote brotherhood, inspire united action, and offer profound moral guidance in turbulent times. In a world often devoid of truth and filled with ideological barrenness, the strong commitment to a cause, as demonstrated by martyrs, has become a rarity.

The need for authentic biographies of these martyrs, who showed unwavering commitment to their assigned duties by standing up for what they believed, becomes even more consequential.

These biographies play a crucial role in preserving a diverse historical narrative, especially when a homogenous version of history is gaining currency in India. It is what celebrated author and journalist Ziya Salam and Anand Mishra‘s The Lion of Naushera (The Life and Times of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Bloomsbury, 2025) aims at. Their recounting, in descriptive and performative words, candidly tells how citizens of India, irrespective of their faith, protected their borders and thwarted the nefarious designs of the country's enemies. This shared history, rooted in pluralism, is what binds us together as a nation.

Related Content
Related Content
Representational Image: A refugee train, Punjab, 1947 - Wikimedia Commons
Flood, Partition, Memory: The Ties That Still Bind India And Pakistan

BY Luv Puri

Unlike Abdul Hameed (better known as Veer Abdul Hameed), Brigadier Usman’s name is barely remembered in public memory. It is the first well-documented biography of Mohammed Usman. At the outset, the authors point out”, We knew little about him except for the fact that he was a hero of the India-Pakistan war in 1948. In times when Muslim heroes are being erased from collective social memory, it seems a good idea to focus on a man who sacrificed his life for India, staving off Pakistan’s advances in Naushera and Jhangar, and retrieve the pluralist ethos of the nation”.

Influenced by absolute patriotism, Brigadier Usman issued a special order before making the supreme sacrifice while recapturing two strategic locations in Jammu and Kashmir, which reads, "The Eyes of the world are on us. The hope and aspirations of our countrymen are based upon our efforts. We must not falter, we must not fail them… To every man upon this earth. Death cometh soon or late. And how can man die better. Than facing fearful odds for the ashes of his fathers. And the temples of his gods. So forward, friends, fearless we go to Jhangar. India, each and every one to do their duty".

Assembled through the memories and fading recollections of the second generation of his family, since Usman never married, and anecdotes of his fellow army men, the book attempts to capture what constitutes the essence of Usman. It does not restrict itself to paying glowing tributes, as it draws a detailed and factual chronology of the events leading to partition and its aftermath. It also zeroes in on the identitarian politics hotly pursued by the right-wing politicians and the role of colonial power in fueling the Hindu-Muslim conflict.

The synoptic narrative intriguingly unfolds Usman‘s story through six laconic parts. The first chapter titled” The Rise of A Hero”, provides insightful glimpses into the personal details, social circumstances, and family values that groomed him. Not much is known about Usman‘s attitude, likes, and dislikes, as nearly eight decades have passed since he sacrificed his life for India.

Jaun Elia | Artwork by Saahil - null
Love Wasn’t The Only Thing He Lost: Jaun Elia After Partition

BY Younus Yousuf Ganie

However, the authors culled books and interviewed those who recalled that Usman had a strong affinity for Sufism. He was known to recite Quranic verses before engaging in combat operations. In his native village, Bibipur, Usman was accessible and available to anyone who might need him on any count. He was also known to be a soft-spoken and courteous individual. This narrative structure keeps the reader engaged and eager to learn more about this unsung hero.

The book sheds light on many previously unknown facts, such as his association with Aligarh Muslim University, which he joined after completing his schooling in Yusufpur. Usman’s determination can be gauged by his vow, which he took when the Indian army briefly lost Jhangar. Usman took a pledge not to use a cot before India could regain the territory from the Pakistan army.

The book points out that he kept his vow by sleeping on a mat despite the bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures. It was corroborated by an official press release which stated,’ Staying true to his vow, he had spent nearly three months on the floor despite temperatures dropping to zero almost every night. With the success of Op Vijay, he redeemed his pledge and asked for a cot to be brought.

Still - IMDB
A Season Outside: Amar Kanwar’s Partition Essay Interrogates Violence As Recourse

BY Debanjan Dhar

The last day of the almost unsung hero is vividly encapsulated, and the authors poignantly recount how media and Bollywood reacted to Usman's supreme sacrifice in the subsequent chapters.

One tends to agree with what has been intriguingly explored in the last chapter. Ziya and Anand did well to craft a gripping narrative around the lion of Naushera, whose name bears testimony to the unwavering loyalty of the most significant minority to India’s secularism. It denotes a pleasant departure from the run-of-the-mill rancour discourse.

Author Shafey Kidwai is Professor and Director, Sirsyed academy, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025 SFs LIVE Score, Day 4 Blog: North Zone Eye More Runs; Central Zone Take First-Innings Lead

  2. India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

  3. Meerut Mavericks Vs Kashi Rudras, UP T20 League Final: KR Crowned Champions With Emphatic Win Over MM - Match Report

  4. Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

  5. Zimbabwe W Vs Namibia W, Final ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier: ZIM Cruise Past NAM, Both Seal Global Qualifier Spots

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova Highlights, US Open Final: World No. 1 Wards Off Spirited American, Defends Title

  5. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  3. Mumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan

  4. Modi Skips UN General Debate; Jaishankar to Represent India at 80th Session

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  4. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  5. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise