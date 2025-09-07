Book Review | Upending Rancour Discourse Of The Lion Of Naushera

Influenced by absolute patriotism, Brigadier Usman issued a special order before making the supreme sacrifice while recapturing two strategic locations in Jammu and Kashmir, which reads, "The Eyes of the world are on us. The hope and aspirations of our countrymen are based upon our efforts. We must not falter, we must not fail them… To every man upon this earth. Death cometh soon or late. And how can man die better. Than facing fearful odds for the ashes of his fathers. And the temples of his gods. So forward, friends, fearless we go to Jhangar. India, each and every one to do their duty".