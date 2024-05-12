Legacy Of Violence And Sensuous Fantasies: Rochelle Potkar

A - The inscrutability of the human body always leaves me in a spell. It triggers desire and violence simultaneously, and almost all human activities revolve around it. Aesthetic sense, food, clothing, cultural practices and religious rituals draw their sustenance from it. The body is the abode of lust, shame, guilt, fear and violence, and it is also the epicentre of the male and female gaze that intrigues me. I tried to fashion an evocative ode and autobiography of the breast. The ode surfaces in society repeatedly: seductive advertisements on tightening, lifting, downsizing and resizing bear testimony to it. It is also my tribute to all those sniggering men who are obsessed with this part of the female anatomy. Here, comedic and sarcastic idioms verbalise female rage over street harassment. I composed two visual poems, Me Too Movement in India Size Card and Gravity, and in the first poem, the size is the double entendre that zeroes in on the risk and opportunity conundrum. The second poem poignantly portrays disparities between the genders. Male acquires transcendence, but the woman still grapples with primitive apes lower on the totem pole.