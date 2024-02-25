The first story, ‘Wooden Dolls’, by Karoor, rendered through illustrative actions and suggestive dialogues, offers psychological insights wrapped in conceit. The conversation between the female protagonist and the census worker directs readers away from obvious moralising and an ever-growing sense of victimhood. The feel of art in well-honed translation runs through the story. Uroob’s story, ‘The Fair Child’, a seemingly surrealist children’s narrative, sensitively situates a young demon in the unflinching bond of motherhood. The gripping story shows readers how a considerate and caring mother transforms into a demon. In Thomas’ opinion, it is a fantasy that grows into an allegory, and in the most phantasmagorical settings, human virtues and vices are delineated. NP Mohammed’s ‘Candle’ too candidly explores the contradictions and overlapping sentiments that intense tripartite relationships concerning mother, beloved and other family members produce.

OV Vijayan’s story, ‘The Hanging’, poignantly explores the ways in which ordinary people are oppressed by the indiscreet and unbridled power of the state. The meeting of the son with his father on the eve of his execution for unknown reasons illuminates the monstrous nature of prosecution agencies that force innocent citizens to pay a terrible price. The current of unease grips readers until the very last word.

Much ink in fiction and non-fiction has been expended on gender equity and women’s empowerment, but ambitious and absorbing stories with the scope to contain more than a woman’s distress still elude us. MT Vasudevan Nair’s story, ‘Vision’, however, is up to the challenge. In it, the female protagonist, Sudha Kutty, displays indomitable grit and imaginative capacity in facing an extremely hostile and unkind world. The story sensitively illustrates the layered and redemptive power of self-determinism.