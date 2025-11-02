IND Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: See Best Photos From Bellerive Oval
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The Men in Blue made three changes to the squad that lost to Australia by four wickets in the second T20I, with Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar coming in. Australia, meanwhile, have made just one change, with Sean Abbott replacing Josh Hazlewood. With India trailing the five-match series 1-0, the visitors will look to get back to winning ways with a win today. Check out live visuals from the IND vs AUS match in Bellerive.
