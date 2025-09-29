India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: BCCI Announces Rs 21 Crore Prize Money

India defeated Pakistan on Sunday to win the Asia Cup 2025
BCCI has announced an INR 21 crore cash reward for the winning team
Tilak Varma was the Player of the Match while Abhishek Sharma received the Player of the Tournament award
The Asia Cup-winning Indian team will be awarded with a cash prize of INR 21 crore, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced after the team led by Suryakumar Yadav defeated arch rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final by five wickets.
Chasing 147, India suffered early setbacks but Tilak Varma's composed half-century helped the team get over the line in the final over.
"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of Rs 21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.
"That money will be distributed and this is a big reward for our team and the Indian cricket board as well as the people of India. We are extremely proud of our cricketers and the support staff for their superb performance in Dubai," Saikia added.
"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," BCCI stated in a post on social media referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.
India vs Pakistan final
Tilak Varma kept his calm to hit a final-over maximum and guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday.
Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary.
Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets triggering a Pakistan collapse to bundle out the Men In Green for just 146 despite being 113/1 at one point.