Burnley 0-2 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners Solidify Top Spot
The wins just keep on coming for Arsenal - and Liverpool’s losing streak is finally over. Mikel Arteta’s team extended its lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points on Saturday with a 2-0 victory against Burnley. Liverpool won by the same scoreline against Aston Villa to end a four-game losing run in England’s top flight. It’s 13 wins from 15 games in all competitions for Arsenal after a flying start to the season that has only strengthened belief it will end its long-running title drought. Not since 2004 has the London club been crowned English champion - but it has quickly established itself as the team to beat this season. First half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice at Turf Moor made it nine wins in a row and put further distance between Arsenal and the chasing pack.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE