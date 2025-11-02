Football

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners Solidify Top Spot

The wins just keep on coming for Arsenal - and Liverpool’s losing streak is finally over. Mikel Arteta’s team extended its lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points on Saturday with a 2-0 victory against Burnley. Liverpool won by the same scoreline against Aston Villa to end a four-game losing run in England’s top flight. It’s 13 wins from 15 games in all competitions for Arsenal after a flying start to the season that has only strengthened belief it will end its long-running title drought. Not since 2004 has the London club been crowned English champion - but it has quickly established itself as the team to beat this season. First half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice at Turf Moor made it nine wins in a row and put further distance between Arsenal and the chasing pack.

Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Mikel Arteta
English Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, leaves the field with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, centre, and Arsenal's Mikel Merino at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26 Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Christian Norgaard
Arsenal's Christian Norgaard challenges for the ball with Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri, bottom, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26 Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, challenges for the ball with Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26 Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, second left, , celebrates with Arsenal's Declan Rice after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26 Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Martin Dubravka
Burnley's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka dives but fails to save the goal from Arsenal's Declan Rice, second right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26 Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Burnleys Josh Laurent
Burnley's Josh Laurent, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26 Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Kyle Walker
Burnley's Kyle Walker in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26 Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
English Premier League 2025-26 Burnley vs Arsenal football photos_Kyle Walker
Burnley's Kyle Walker, left, and Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start