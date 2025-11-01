Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

Weekly Horoscope (November 2, 2025 - November 8, 2025): This weekly horoscope highlights a blend of opportunities and challenges for all zodiac signs. While Cancer, Virgo, and Aquarius can expect financial growth and stability, Aries and Leo are advised to prioritize health and patience. Overall, the week encourages balance between personal well-being, career focus, and emotional harmony.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
During the course of this week, Saturn will be positioned in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. As a result, you, as an older person who was born under this sign, should pay extra attention to your health. In order to accomplish this, you should go to the park and walk for approximately thirty minutes in the morning and evening, and you should stick to locations that are as dust-free as possible. As Lord Ketu will be in the fifth house of your Moon sign this week, any carelessness at work, whether it be in your workplace or in your business, could result in financial losses. This is because Lord Ketu will be moving through this house. As a result, you should avoid rushing into anything and ensure that every activity is completed correctly.
You should not hesitate to entrust your parents with the responsibility of overseeing your new endeavours at this moment. In order to accomplish this, you will need to convey each and every strategy to them from the very beginning and inquire about their thoughts. The effectiveness of your work performance will be put to the test throughout this week. You will need to keep your attention on the tasks at hand to accomplish what you have set out to do. In addition to this, you can make use of the experience that your elders have. If you want to be successful in your studies, you will need to demonstrate an extraordinary level of dedication to your objectives this week. Consequently, you should work on improving your company and putting some distance between yourself and individuals who are instilling unfavourable behaviours in you. In spite of the fact that the adverse effects might not be immediately noticeable, they might develop into significant repercussions in the future.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
The planet Ketu is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign; hence, the likelihood of seeing any changes in your health during this week is extremely low. Because of this, you will have a favourable state of health the majority of the time. You will feel confident in both your physical and mental capabilities, and you will be able to lead a life that is both healthy and full of vitality. On the other hand, because Rahu will be positioned in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you can feel some uneasiness. Therefore, in order to experience the benefits of your good health, it is essential to consult with a physician regularly. It is possible that by the conclusion of this week, you will realise that you have wasted a significant amount of your money, although there will be an influx of money this week. As a result, you should make the most of every chance and keep working hard to become financially independent.
This week at work, there are a lot of powerful forces working together to fight against you. It is also important that you refrain from taking any actions that can result in a confrontation between you and them, as this might cause you to experience an excessive amount of stress, which will have a detrimental impact on your family life. The upcoming week will not be ideal for you if you are considering picking up where you left off with your outstanding responsibilities. You might have trouble picking up where you left off with incomplete work this week. Not only will this have an effect on your morale, but it will also slow down your career prospects. Over the course of this week, students will be required to have a crystal clear understanding that delaying the study of a lesson until tomorrow is never beneficial to anyone. It is important that you begin studying these lessons as soon as possible, with the assistance of your teachers, because this might result in a significant amount of lessons building up by the end of the week.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
As a result of Saturn's presence in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you should make an effort to practice yoga and meditation this week to achieve both physical and mental well-being. In the event that it is required, you may also seek the assistance of a professional. This time will be beneficial to your health; however, rather than squandering it by sleeping too much, you should make the most of it. Individuals who are working or attending school away from their homes might be required to spend money this week for a variety of reasons. On the spur of the moment, you might decide to throw a party or go on a trip in response to the encouragement of your friends. During this week, you can irritate your parents by staying out late at night or spending an excessive amount of money on your luxuries. Therefore, it is important to keep this in mind from the very beginning and to refrain from doing anything that can result in reprimands or complaints from them.
Your mood will be negatively affected, and the atmosphere within the family will become tense as a result of this. As of this week, Ketu will be positioned in the third house of your Moon sign, which indicates that many people may have the opportunity to enhance their careers in the realm of employment. You may initially have to exert more effort; nevertheless, the circumstances will gradually shift in your favour. Continue the effort that you have been putting in from the very beginning. It is during this time that students will experience tremendous success. Positive results will also be contributed to by the influence of several planets that are considered to be fortunate. Consequently, as a result of this fortunate planetary aspect, pupils who have the aspiration of obtaining an education in a foreign country will have the chance to be accepted into the schools and institutions of their choice.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, your health will continue to be strong; however, you should avoid travelling and stay at home. You may experience exhaustion and stress as a result of travelling. As a result, give it as little attention as you can. This week, Saturn will be positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will enjoy big financial benefits throughout the second half of this week. As a consequence of this, you could be considering purchasing a new house or automobile. The members of your family will experience a great deal of joy as a result of your purchase of new products. This week, those who were born under this sign will make every effort to keep their family united and in peace with one another. They will probably be successful in every aspect of this quest.
They will have the opportunity to spend quality time with their family and offer their advice on matters about the home as a result of this. Additionally, throughout this time period, you will be successful in enhancing your relationships with younger members of your family. As a result of the surge of energy that you will experience this week, you will find that you would rather continue working at your place of employment even after you have returned home from the office. On the other hand, doing so can make your family angry. In the upcoming week, students must comprehend that delaying the practice of a lesson until the following day is never beneficial to anyone. Because this may result in an accumulation of lessons by the end of the week, you should begin studying them immediately and without delay, with the assistance of your instructors.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
During this week, Saturn will be located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence, if you have been experiencing health problems, you will need to focus on activities and activities that have the potential to provide you with better health. If you want to keep your health, you should work on improving your unhealthy behaviours, keep up with a healthy diet, and stay away from foods that are spicy. During the course of this week, those who are working but have not yet gotten their salary for whatever reason may find themselves in a difficult financial situation. Since Ketu will be positioned in the ascendant or first house of your Moon sign, it is conceivable that they will be required to obtain a loan from a bank or other institution at a higher interest rate to satisfy the financial requirements of themselves and their family.
Because of the intervention of your family, you will feel as though you are unable to live your life according to your own terms this week, and as a result, you will feel upset with yourself. You are going to have a degree of irritation with your family members, even toward them, as a result of this. During this week, those individuals who are already employed by international companies and who are born under your zodiac sign are likely to obtain a significant promotion or gain. During this period, your bosses at work will recognise and appreciate the effort that you have made, and your coworkers will also be seen providing you with their full support. This period of time will be particularly advantageous for students who are pursuing creative courses; they will be able to triumph over the obstacles they face in their scholastic pursuits and attain a higher level of accomplishment. Consequently, you will be fully capable of comprehending topics that previously required you to exert a great deal of effort to comprehend.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, there will be a low probability of variations in your health, which increases the likelihood that you will experience good health the majority of the time. When Rahu is positioned in the sixth house of your Moon sign, you will be able to have a life that is both healthy and full of vitality. You will be strong both physically and mentally with this placement. However, you might have some worries; therefore, it is important to make sure that you consult a physician on a regular basis in order to guarantee that you are in excellent health. Over the course of the first few days of the week, you will be successful in generating income from a variety of sources. Additionally, if your family require financial aid, you can provide it for them. But you should steer clear of lending money to folks who are unable to repay it on time.
In that case, your money may be stuck once more. It is important to make an effort to get the feedback of other members of your family before making any modifications to the environment in which you live. If you do not take this precaution, a choice that you were contemplating making for the sake of your family could end up turning them against you. As a result of Saturn's presence in the seventh house of your Moon sign, you may need to reevaluate your goals and policies this week and make any required adjustments. Although your work outcomes and profits will be satisfactory during this period, your desire for more will not be satisfied, and you will continue to strive for more. According to your weekly horoscope, this period of time will be especially favourable for students who are pursuing higher education. Because of this, you will have a better understanding of every subject, which will enable you to make significant choices for your future.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Over the course of this week, Ketu will be positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, which will result in an improvement in your overall health. Therefore, you should participate in activities that are both stimulating and calm. Your mental stress will be alleviated as a result of this. There is a possibility that certain natives born under this zodiac sign will be fortunate enough to experience a fortunate event this week. Since Saturn will be located in the sixth house of your Moon sign, this transaction will involve a substantial amount of financial spending. Your current financial condition will not be affected by these expenditures, however, because you have already amassed a significant amount of wealth.
Increasing your acquaintances with prominent and important people in your immediate environment can be accomplished by participating in social activities, which will provide an excellent opportunity. In the next week, your capacity to exert influence over other people will bring you a great deal of success. In order to make the necessary adjustments, it is possible that you will need to reevaluate your plans and policies. Even though the outcomes and revenues of your labour will be satisfactory, your drive for more will not be satisfied, and you will continue to strive for more. Over the course of this week, the God of Wisdom will assist a great number of students in achieving their goals and reward them for their efforts. When it comes to students who are studying for competitive examinations, luck will also be on their side.
Lucky Colour: Blue Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, Ketu will be located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, the stress that you experience at work or in the workplace may affect your health. Because of this, you will be unable to give your complete attention to the task at hand. This is why you should make an effort to de-stress yourself as soon as possible. As of this week, Saturn will be located in the fifth house of your Moon sign. If you can improve your financial judgments, it will have a beneficial impact on your life and assist you in recovering from losses that you have had in the past. This will give the impression that things are getting back on track. During this week, your buddies will brighten your day by coming up with a fantastic idea for you.
Going out to a place where you will once more have the chance to have fun with your pals is one of the potential outcomes of this approach. This week, businesspeople born under this sign will find relief from the turmoil that has been plaguing them, and they will receive a great deal of acclaim and advancement, as stated in your job horoscope. This time around, luck will be on your side, making it possible for you to obtain the desired outcomes with only a small amount of effort. At the beginning of this week, you will have to put in a little bit more effort than usual, but as you reach the middle of the week, you will discover success in every topic automatically. By using the internet, you can increase the breadth of your knowledge and better comprehend the subjects.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
During this time period, Saturn will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence of this placement, you will persistently make adjustments to enhance the quality of your living. In order to accomplish this, you can choose to push yourself outside of your comfort zone and engage in regular yoga and fitness practices in order to improve your health. On the other hand, you should try to avoid taking on an excessive amount of work at this time. This week, any property-related transactions that you have undertaken in the past are likely to be finalised, bringing you advantages and safeguarding your future to a significant extent. This is because Rahu is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign.
While it is possible that a member of your family may move this week, it is also possible that you will make plans to relocate away from the place where you are currently residing. During the course of this week, you will find that you can take a break from your hectic schedule to spend time with your family and engage in conversations about matters in the family. In addition to honing your talents, you will need to put in a lot of effort this week to develop your profession. In that case, you won't be able to finish any of your duties within the allotted time. This will have a direct impact on your work, and you may also find that it is difficult to make decisions that are appropriate. Even though students will experience a range of outcomes this week, it is quite probable that the conditions will be more favourable than usual. This week will prove to be advantageous and present many fortunate prospects for you to advance in life, particularly if you are studying subjects such as computer technology, medical science, law, fashion design, interior decoration, and other related fields.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
As a result of Ketu's presence in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you may experience feelings of depression and restlessness as a consequence of unpleasant activities that occur in your personal life and activities that involve your family. On the other hand, you can try to conceal your unease from other people, which might make you an even more aggressive person. During this week, Jupiter will be located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, which means that you have the potential to make substantial gains from a significant transaction. As a consequence of this, you can also decide to pay for something of value for yourself. Despite this, you must exercise extreme caution because there is a possibility that the precious object will be misplaced or stolen.
Significant monetary losses might be incurred as a consequence of this. Now is the time for you to realise that there is barely a single household in which members of the family do not have arguments with one another. Therefore, you should avoid discussing the problems that have been occurring in your family with other people you know, as you run the risk of being a laughingstock, which could harm your mental stress. During the course of this week, you will be required to communicate your ideas and comments in any meetings that you attend at work with pinpoint accuracy. Your supervisor or superiors may become unhappy if you do not provide a direct response, which can leave you feeling disappointed. In your academic pursuits, you will achieve results that are superior to what was anticipated, and this time period will prepare the way for advancements in your life. In addition to accomplishing their goals and objectives, students will cultivate a strong interest in their academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
This week, you will be more concerned about your health because Saturn is located in the second house of the Moon sign that you were born under. This is likely to result in a diet that is superior to the typical one. Therefore, it is important to take care of your health and maintain a healthy lifestyle. This week is going to bring about financial results that are better than usual, from a financial point of view. In light of this, it can be deduced that persons who are currently employed and born under this sign will not only be eligible for promotions within their current positions, but they will also likely be eligible for wage increases. As a result, you should make the most of this fortunate period and keep working hard to gain money from every opportunity that presents itself.
During this week, your parents will be pleased with some of the work that you have accomplished. As a result, the atmosphere within the family will become more peaceful, and you will be shown the respect that you have been seeking for a very long time. Over the course of this week, those who were born under this sign and are self-employed will have higher success. Not only will this help them achieve respect and recognition in society, but it will also help them gain respect and recognition inside their own family, which will push them to perform even better. Your educational horoscope indicates that this week will be particularly advantageous for students who have dreams of having the opportunity to study in another country. Additionally, this period will be especially advantageous for students who are pursuing degrees in fashion or other creative disciplines, as this time will provide them with a great deal of opportunity to achieve success in their educational endeavours.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, driving too quickly after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol could end up being quite expensive. The likelihood is that this carelessness could result in monetary losses as well as health problems for a great number of people. Because Saturn will be positioned in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, you will be required to exercise self-control over spending that is not necessary from the very beginning of this week. In that case, you can find yourself in a position where you require funds, which would force you to borrow money, which would add to your stress. Your family will have a great deal of joy during this week, as a great number of members of your family will work hard to ensure that you are content.
When you see the efforts that they are making, you will discover that you are also making an effort to improve the atmosphere at home. Since Rahu will be in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you will experience a certain amount of stress this week as a result of the fact that you have additional duties in addition to your employment. There is a possibility that you will commit certain errors that will have a detrimental effect on your professional life. If you want to be successful in your studies, you will need to demonstrate an extraordinary level of dedication to your objectives this week. Consequently, you should work on improving your company and putting some distance between yourself and individuals who are instilling unfavourable behaviours in you. In spite of the fact that the adverse effects might not be immediately noticeable, they might develop into significant repercussions in the future.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12