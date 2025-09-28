India Vs Pakistan: No Indian Official To Be Present At Stadium For Asia Cup Final

No Indian cricket board officials will be there to cheer the Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champions when they chase a record-extending ninth continental title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan: No Indian Official To Be Present At Stadium For Asia Cup Final
Umpires mediate between India's players Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Pakistani players Pakistan's Haris Rauf Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India vs Pakistan clash tonight in the Asia Cup final (September 28) in Dubai, UAE

  • No senior officials from BCCI will attend the final in Dubai

  • PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi is expected to present the trophy to the champions

It's India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup final today (September 28) in Dubai, UAE. The bitter rivals took contrasting routes to reach the finale, a setting that had been 41 years in the making.

But no Indian cricket board officials will be there to cheer the Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champions when they chase a record-extending ninth continental title.

According to multiple reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted for what is being described as an "invisible boycott", and no senior officials will attend the final in Dubai.

It's a decision shaped by public sentiment and political sensitivities following the Pahalgam terror attack and the Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

While India continues to play Pakistan in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup due to international obligations, the absence of officials signals a deliberate distancing from the ceremonial aspects of the game.

The BCCI's current stance contrasts sharply with its approach in earlier high-profile cricket events involving India and Pakistan.

During the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year at the same venue, BCCI representatives took part in all ceremonial formalities and shared the stage with their Pakistani counterparts. Such visible engagement now seems untenable in light of the heightened political climate.

Related Content
Related Content

Adding to the off-field controversies, the IND vs PAK group stage clash saw Indian players, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, refuse post-match handshakes with their Pakistani opponents.

The show of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack through a premeditated gesture by the Indian camp prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge formal complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC), accusing match referee Andy Pycroft of mishandling the situation.

The subsequent Super Four was marked by provocative celebrations, with the ICC imposing fines on players. Pakistan's Haris Rauf was fined for aggressive gestures, and Sahibzada Farhan received a warning for his celebration, while India's captain was penalised for remarks referencing the Pahalgam attack.

Meanwhile, despite calls from some quarters to boycott the match, the Asia Cup 2025 final has emerged as a major cultural event in India. Over 100 cinemas across the country are screening the match live.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Match And Telecast Details

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final cricket match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network -- Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND-PAK Set For First-Ever Title Clash

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  5. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

  4. Delhi: Spiritual Healer Accused Of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Inside Ashram Acquitted

  5. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  5. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations