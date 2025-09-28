India Vs Pakistan: No Indian Official To Be Present At Stadium For Asia Cup Final

India vs Pakistan clash tonight in the Asia Cup final (September 28) in Dubai, UAE
No senior officials from BCCI will attend the final in Dubai
PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi is expected to present the trophy to the champions
It's India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup final today (September 28) in Dubai, UAE. The bitter rivals took contrasting routes to reach the finale, a setting that had been 41 years in the making.
But no Indian cricket board officials will be there to cheer the Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champions when they chase a record-extending ninth continental title.
According to multiple reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted for what is being described as an "invisible boycott", and no senior officials will attend the final in Dubai.
It's a decision shaped by public sentiment and political sensitivities following the Pahalgam terror attack and the Operation Sindoor earlier this year.
While India continues to play Pakistan in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup due to international obligations, the absence of officials signals a deliberate distancing from the ceremonial aspects of the game.
The BCCI's current stance contrasts sharply with its approach in earlier high-profile cricket events involving India and Pakistan.
During the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year at the same venue, BCCI representatives took part in all ceremonial formalities and shared the stage with their Pakistani counterparts. Such visible engagement now seems untenable in light of the heightened political climate.
Adding to the off-field controversies, the IND vs PAK group stage clash saw Indian players, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, refuse post-match handshakes with their Pakistani opponents.
The show of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack through a premeditated gesture by the Indian camp prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge formal complaints with the International Cricket Council (ICC), accusing match referee Andy Pycroft of mishandling the situation.
The subsequent Super Four was marked by provocative celebrations, with the ICC imposing fines on players. Pakistan's Haris Rauf was fined for aggressive gestures, and Sahibzada Farhan received a warning for his celebration, while India's captain was penalised for remarks referencing the Pahalgam attack.
Meanwhile, despite calls from some quarters to boycott the match, the Asia Cup 2025 final has emerged as a major cultural event in India. Over 100 cinemas across the country are screening the match live.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Match And Telecast Details
The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final cricket match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network -- Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode.