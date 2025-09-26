Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

Suryakumar Yadav reportedly fined 30% of match fee for controversial comments after Asia Cup group league match against Pakistan
India remained unbeaten in group league and Super 4
India to face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been fined 30 percent of his match fee for his comments after the Asia Cup group league match against Pakistan, when he alluded to the military skirmish between the two countries in May, the tournament organisers said on Friday.
According to a PTI report, the fine follows Pakistan’s complaint to the ICC after Suryakumar dedicated India’s win over their arch rivals on September 14 to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces.
Suryakumar pleaded not guilty and was reportedly advised not to make any statement that could be interpreted as political for the remainder of the tournament. The hearing was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.
Tensions between the two sides had been evident even before the match, starting with India’s refusal to partake in the traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the toss and after the game, a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.
Earlier, Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan reportedly pleaded not guilty on Friday (September 26, 2025) during their ICC hearing over allegedly provocative actions in the Asia Cup match against India in Dubai. Sanctions are expected for some of their on-field gestures.
India remained unbeaten throughout the group league and Super 4 clashes against Pakistan, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill delivering standout performances to guide the team to memorable victories.
Their flawless run has set up a highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final showdown against Pakistan on Sunday, September 28.
