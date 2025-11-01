Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

Shahdara Bar Association issues notice barring police entry into Karkardooma courts.
Decision follows complaints of misconduct and a confrontation in Mandawali.
Lawyers urged to maintain unity and discipline during the ongoing protest.
The Shahdara Bar Association on Friday directed that police officials be barred from entering the Karkardooma district courts complex, citing repeated complaints of “misconduct, arrogant attitude and rude behaviour” by certain officers towards lawyers. According to PTI, the directive was issued in a notice signed by the association’s secretary, Narveer Dabas.
The notice said the bar office had received numerous complaints about police personnel posted at stations within the court’s jurisdiction and that such conduct had caused “serious concern among the member advocates” and was “an affront to the dignity and decorum of the legal fraternity.”
It added that the executive committee had unanimously resolved that “keeping in view the conduct and behaviour of police officials, no police officials including nayab court (a court staff) posted at police stations falling within the jurisdiction of Karkardooma Courts shall be allowed to enter within the premises of the court complex.”
The notice described a recent episode in which Police Control Room (PCR) officials from Mandawali police station allegedly misbehaved with an advocate and “manhandled him in the presence of his wife and children” after he asked them to remove a PCR van parked in the middle of the road. It said the police personnel also allegedly snatched the lawyer’s mobile phone.
When other lawyers went to Mandawali police station to press the matter, the notice said a police force “armed with lathis and dandas” was deployed. It added that lawyers faced “disrespectful behaviour” and threats, and that despite waiting for hours, no medico-legal case (MLC) was recorded for the advocate who suffered injuries.
PTI reported that the association framed the ban as a protest against the “continuous and unwarranted misconduct” of police personnel and as a measure to safeguard the “respect, dignity and independence of the legal profession.” The notice requested cooperation from members and urged them to maintain unity, dignity and discipline during the protest.
(With inputs from PTI)