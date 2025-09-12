Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

Sunny and clear skies prevail with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 33°C on September 12
Air quality improves to AQI 88 (Moderate) with PM2.5 at 32 µg/m³
West-southwest winds at 10–15 kmph, providing a comfortable breeze
No weather alerts issued, with temperatures rising to 35°C by Sunday
Current Temperature and Sky Conditions
Delhi began the day with a pleasant morning low of 26°C, quickly warming to a maximum of 33°C by early afternoon. Skies remain mostly clear with only a few scattered cumulus clouds drifting overhead. The UV index of 10 indicates very high sun exposure, so sun protection is recommended for anyone spending extended periods outside.
Wind Patterns and Humidity Levels
Steady west-southwesterly winds blowing at 10–15 kmph are moderating the heat, keeping humidity in check between 45% and 55%. This breeze ensures comfortable conditions and excellent visibility across the city, with no haze or fog detected this morning.
Delhi Air Quality Status
Delhi’s air quality has noticeably improved, registering an AQI of 88 in the Moderate category. Fine particulate matter readings stand at PM2.5: 32 µg/m³ and PM10: 115 µg/m³, now within acceptable limits for most residents. The strong winds and absence of new pollution sources have helped clear lingering smog.
Delhi Weather Forecast
According to the IMD’s 24-hour outlook, Delhi will continue to experience sunny, dry conditions with zero chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to dip to 25°C overnight. Over the weekend, partly cloudy skies will return as highs rise to 34°C on Saturday and 35°C on Sunday, with winds persisting at 10–20 kmph.
No weather alerts are in effect for Delhi today. Residents should stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and limit outdoor exposure during peak sun hours. With clear skies and mild breezes, this weekend offers ideal conditions for outdoor activities, evening walks, and sightseeing in the capital.