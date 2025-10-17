Sharjeel Imam Withdraws from Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Political activist cites ongoing legal challenges and restrictions as reason for stepping back from contesting.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sharjeel imam bihar elections delhi riots accused Sharjeel imam Sharjeel imam statement
Imam had filed the plea seeking interim bail from October 15 to October 29 to contest elections from the Bahadurganj constituency as an independent candidate. Photo: File photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sharjeel Imam will not contest Bihar 2025 elections due to pending legal issues.

  • Bail rejection by Delhi High Court prevented him from campaigning freely.

  • Focus remains on promoting structural reforms and minority rights in India.

Sharjeel Imam, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist, has announced that he and his team will not contest the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025. This decision follows the rejection of his bail plea by the Delhi High Court on 2 September 2025, and the subsequent failure to obtain interim relief from the Supreme Court, which postponed the matter to late October.

Imam, along with Umar Khalid and others, is accused in a larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which resulted in significant violence and loss of life. The Delhi High Court denied bail to Imam, stating that his role in the conspiracy appeared "prima facie grave" and that a hurried trial would be detrimental to both the accused and the state.

The struggle for justice needs sacrifices: Sharjeel Imam. - Saahil, Outlook
‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Imam had planned to contest from the Bahadurganj constituency in Bihar as an independent candidate, aiming to promote structural changes for marginalised communities. He expressed gratitude towards his team and supporters, stating that the movement's message has resonated across India and remains central to their future political efforts.

In his Official Statement, Sharjeel Imam says, "We, my team and I, have decided not to contest the Bihar elections 2025. The main reason for this decision is that my bail was rejected by the Delhi High Court (2 September 2025), and even though we moved to the Supreme Court immediately (9 September 2025), we failed to get interim relief. The matter has been postponed to late October. We expected that I would be out on bail by the time of the election."

Related Content
Related Content
A separate bench of the high court also denied bail to Tasleem Ahmed who is also part of the same case. - File photo
Right To Protest Is Not Absolute: Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others

BY Avantika Mehta

He further added, "We are not traditional politicians; we are carriers of a new democratic message about structural changes necessary for the marginalised sections… However, the state has put hurdles in our path, and I’ll be unable to personally campaign and mingle freely with my constituency… Our primary responsibility is spreading our message about structural change, i.e, decentralisation, proportional representation as a method of election, reservation of minorities across caste groups, religious autonomy, etc… We consider this an achievement; our efforts have not been in vain."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Today?

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  3. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  5. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti