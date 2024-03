Sports

Indian Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals Preseason Photos

Bolstered by the return of their charismatic captain Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals are gearing up for a fruitful campaign at Indian Premier League 2024. India wicketkeeper-batter Pant suffered a life-threatening accident in December 2022 and will be back in action after more than 14 months. The match against Punjab Kings on Saturday (March 23) will mark his return to professional cricket. He has been deemed fit to bat as well as keep wickets by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, but it remains to be seen whether Pant will don the gloves initially, given that his franchise had earlier said that the 26-year-old will play as a batter for the first few games.