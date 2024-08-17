Cricket

Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight

Apart from the performances of the stars, another special moment that came up during the opening ceremony was the felicitation of local boys Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli

Delhi Premier League-Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa at Delhi Premier League 2024 opening ceremony. Photo: Delhi Premier League
info_icon

The inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League T20 is underway with Rishabh Pant-led Puraani Delhi 6 up against South Delhi Superstars in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital. (More Cricket News)

Players took the field but not before a grand opening ceremony had lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with stars like Badshah and Sonam Bajwa performing for the audience. The league was officially declared open by Rohan Jaitley, President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Saturday evening, August 17.

The opening gala was attended by DDCA’s top management, franchise team owners, players, and staff from all participating men’s and women’s teams.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the matches of DPL 2024. - File
Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Apart from the performances of the stars, another special moment that came up during the opening ceremony was the felicitation of local boys Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. Pant was present to receive the honour, while Kohli's brother graced the occasion on his behalf. The duo was honoured for their contributions to India's recent ICC T20 World Cup win.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA, said, "We at the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) are incredibly proud to officially launch the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League. This marks a historic moment for both DDCA and the capital. The league will provide a vital platform for Delhi's players to showcase their talent and will significantly impact the future of cricket in the city."

"It will also bring the community together. Our best wishes to all the men’s and women’s players participating in the league, and we look forward to an exciting season ahead," he added.

Apart from Pant, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, youngster Ayush Badoni, and all-rounder Lalit Yadav are also in action in the first match of the tournament.

How to watch Delhi Premier League?

All Delhi Premier League matches will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18 – 2

