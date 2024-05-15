Cricket

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Keep Slim Play-Off Hopes Alive With 19-Run Win - Data Debrief

The Capitals must now wait and see if Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad slip up enough to send Delhi into the top four of Indian Premier League 2024

Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in match 65 of Indian Premier League 2024.
info_icon

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants to boost their hopes of making the Indian Premier League play-offs. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The Capitals claimed a 19-run victory on Tuesday, with Abishek Porel (58) and Tristan Stubbs (57 not out) starring.

Rishabh Pant - X/@IPL
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: We'd Have Better Playoff Chances Had I Played RCB Game - Rishabh Pant

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Their efforts propelled Delhi to 208-4 from their 20 overs, with Shai Hope (38) and Rishabh Pant (33) chipping in with useful contributions as LSG's bowling attack struggled badly.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 27-ball 61 in Lucknow's chase, while Arshad Khan plundered an unbeaten 58, yet it was not enough, with the Super Giants only able to reach 189-9 in response.

Ishant Sharma, with 3-34, was the pick of the Capitals' bowlers, as they must now wait and see if Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad slip up enough to send Delhi into the top four.

LSG are down in seventh, and they must beat Mumbai Indians heavily in their last match to stand any chance of making the play-offs.

Data Debrief: Ishant Hits Double Figures... Again

Introduced as the impact player, Ishant fulfilled his duty with three swift wickets inside his first three overs, with Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul and Deepak Hood all taken out.

Ishant has now taken 10 wickets this season, and is onto 93 across his entire IPL career. It is the sixth season Ishant has reached double figures for wickets, and his second in a row.

