DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Fraser-McGurk Gone On Second Ball As Lucknow Opt To Bowl

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE score: Delhi Capitals will become the first team this season to end their campaign as they will be playing their 14th match today when they take on Lucknow Super Giants. Playing at home, DC would be bolstered by the return of Rishabh Pant who comes back after a one-match ban. The home side would like to finish on a high but the visitors who are fighting for their survival in the tournament would not let it go away easily. A loss for KL Rahul's side today will end their tournament for all practical reasons so there is only one way LSG can go. Follow the live updates and scores of this crucial match right here