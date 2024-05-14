DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Fraser-McGurk Gone On Second Ball As Lucknow Opt To Bowl

DC Vs LSG Live Score: DC 6/1 (1)
Fraser-McGurk gone on second ball!
Massive wicket for LSG. Arshad Khan strikes on second ball and takes out the dangerman Fraser-McGurk for a Duck.
DC Vs LSG Pitch Report
Graeme Swann: "It is a small and high-scoring ground. To the one side 60 meters and slightly bigger 66 meters on the other. There is a bit of breeze as well blowing across the ground. This pitch no. 6 and it is a high-scoring pitch."
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Swastik Chikara, Lalit Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan
Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Toss Update
LSG win toss and opt to bowl
Delhi Capitals will become the first team this season to end their campaign as they will be playing their 14th match today when they take on Lucknow Super Giants. Playing at home, DC would be bolstered by the return of Rishabh Pant who comes back after a one-match ban. The home side would like to finish on a high but the visitors who are fighting for their survival in the tournament would not let it go away easily. A loss for KL Rahul's side today will end their tournament for all practical reasons so there is only one way LSG can go. Follow the live updates and scores of this crucial match right here (Scorecard)