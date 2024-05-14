Cricket

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Fraser-McGurk Gone On Second Ball As Lucknow Opt To Bowl

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE score: Delhi Capitals will become the first team this season to end their campaign as they will be playing their 14th match today when they take on Lucknow Super Giants. Playing at home, DC would be bolstered by the return of Rishabh Pant who comes back after a one-match ban. The home side would like to finish on a high but the visitors who are fighting for their survival in the tournament would not let it go away easily. A loss for KL Rahul's side today will end their tournament for all practical reasons so there is only one way LSG can go. Follow the live updates and scores of this crucial match right here

G
Gaurav Thakur
14 May 2024
14 May 2024
Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Friday, April 12, 2024. AP/Surjeet Yadav

DC Vs LSG Live Score: DC 6/1 (1)

Fraser-McGurk gone on second ball!

Massive wicket for LSG. Arshad Khan strikes on second ball and takes out the dangerman Fraser-McGurk for a Duck.

DC Vs LSG Pitch Report

Graeme Swann: "It is a small and high-scoring ground. To the one side 60 meters and slightly bigger 66 meters on the other. There is a bit of breeze as well blowing across the ground. This pitch no. 6 and it is a high-scoring pitch."

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

 Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Swastik Chikara, Lalit Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Toss Update

LSG win toss and opt to bowl

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Player Battles

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Who Will Win

DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot - | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

DC Vs LSG Head To Head

It is 3-1 in favour of Lucknow Super Giants

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE score

Delhi Capitals will become the first team this season to end their campaign as they will be playing their 14th match today when they take on Lucknow Super Giants. Playing at home, DC would be bolstered by the return of Rishabh Pant who comes back after a one-match ban. The home side would like to finish on a high but the visitors who are fighting for their survival in the tournament would not let it go away easily. A loss for KL Rahul's side today will end their tournament for all practical reasons so there is only one way LSG can go. Follow the live updates and scores of this crucial match right here (Scorecard)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Disqualifying PM Modi From Contesting Elections
  2. Delhi: 1 Died In Fire At ITO, Building Evacuated
  3. Outlook News Wrap May 14: SC's Move On Patanjali Misleading Ads, ED To Accuse AAP, Mumbai Rain Death Toll And More
  4. 'Kashmir Needs A Huge Amnesty Programme For Everyone To Reclaim Their Lives': Waheed Para
  5. Shop, 16 Motorcycles Gutted After Power Transformer Catches Fire In Thane District
Entertainment News
  1. Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ Ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s Reportedly To Be India’s Most Expensive Film; Check Out Its Budget
  2. Abrar Qazi Shares How Rachi Sharma Defines His Style By Picking Right Combinations
  3. Esha Deol Happy To Be Back To Work; Says New Projects To Be Announced Soon
  4. Ananya Panday Posts 'Forgotten Photos From My Camera Roll' Of Her In Bikini
  5. Farah Khan Says Rising Entourage Cost Of Stars Needs To Be Controlled: Woh Producers Pe Bohot Bhaari Padta Hai
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant Returns As Lucknow Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XI
  3. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Lucknow Bowl First As Rishabh Pant Returns - Check Playing XIs
  4. UEFA EURO 2024 Live Streaming: Broadcaster Reveals New Features To Enhance Viewing Experience
  5. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. Influencer 'Fashionably' Destroys Her $4,980 Gucci Bag, Internet Reacts
  2. Don't Miss The Parade Of Planets 2024! Here’s Your Guide To The Epic Night Sky Wonder
  3. Israel-India To Deepen Ties For Greater Prosperity: Israel FM
  4. Indonesian Flash Floods: 52 Killed, Rescuers Search Through Rivers, Rubble
  5. Wheat, Electricity And Taxes: What Caused Protests and Clashes In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival